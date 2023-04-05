Why German companies are staying in Ukraine despite the war

War is raging in eastern Ukraine, rockets are falling, people are dying, every day – for over a year. Unlike at the front, life in the capital Kiev seems largely normal, but the cruel reality can never be completely ignored. Why are German companies investing in a country at war?

“To be honest, I was reluctant beforehand, saying that this is now primarily about emergency aid and not too much about investments,” says Michael Harms, Managing Director of the German Economic Committee on Eastern European Economic Relations. After two days of talks with business representatives, heads of authorities and politicians in Kiev, he changed his mind. Harms is part of a delegation of six business representatives and an envoy from the development bank KfW, who traveled to the country attacked by Russia with Federal Economics Minister Robert Habeck (Greens).

“There will only be a wave of investment when the war is over”

Harms points to the stable situation in the west of the country, including the capital Kiev. And demand in sectors such as building materials production, agriculture, logistics and energy is high. But he also concedes: “The real reconstruction, the big wave of investment, will only take place when the war is over.”

The fighting has also left its mark on the companies that are actually active in Ukraine. The Bayer plant was attacked right at the beginning of the expansion of the Russian war against Ukraine in February last year, says Matthias Berninger, who is responsible for sustainability and relations with politics and civil society at the pharmaceutical and crop protection group Bayer. “It was a big shock for us. And then we thought, ‘What do we do now?'” It was only in 2019 that his company opened one of the most modern seed factories in the world in Ukraine for 200 million euros.

The answer was: keep going. “We will invest another 60 million in expanding capacity,” says Berninger. “The idea is very simple: we believe that Ukraine is the best location for seed production in Europe.” At the moment, the main focus is on the production of corn seed, sunflower seeds should be added.

Employees have joined the military, some have not returned

The Freisinger Fixit Group, which produces building materials, was also active in the country long before the Russian war against Ukraine escalated and now has two locations. “In the last six months we have had to contend with massive power outages, which were unavoidable due to the massive attacks on the energy infrastructure,” says Kraus. “In the last six months, until recently, we were only able to produce on the night shift because there wasn’t enough electricity available during the day.” Employees had gone into the military. And some didn’t come back either.

In order to make a commitment in the Ukraine palatable or at all possible for German companies under these conditions, the federal government is protecting their investments. In the case of Ukraine, this has been happening for years – and is now being continued under the impression of the expanded Russian war of aggression. “We don’t normally do that,” says Habeck. “We cannot insure investments in a war zone. If that gets shot up, the risk is too high. But here we do it.” Ukraine desperately needs this support: In the war year of 2022, the economy collapsed and gross domestic product fell by more than a third. Imports and exports fell by around 20 and 30 percent respectively compared to the previous year.

Federal government guarantees a “game changer”

The guarantee given was a game changer for his company, says Kraus. This means that the construction of the new plant can continue. According to the Ministry of Economics, the federal government is currently securing eleven projects in Ukraine with 21 investment guarantees totaling 221 million euros. Three of these have been added since the Russian attack on Ukraine on February 24 last year. According to the ministry, another 21 applications with a total of 48 million euros in funding are still open.

The federal government also protects German exports to Ukraine, in 2022 in the amount of 144.2 million euros. This involves, for example, securing railway wagons with grain exports and exports of plant protection products and seeds.

Harms, representative of the Committee on Eastern European Economic Relations, believes that politicians must advertise Ukraine, but also make sure “that the general conditions are good, keyword corruption and the like”. Ukraine has “a very difficult heritage, a very bad image”. But the country is on a very good path.

Progress in the fight against corruption in Ukraine

“I’ve never seen progress like this in the fight against corruption in Ukraine in the last three or four years,” assures Fixit manager Kraus. Bayer representative Berninger is also positive: Seven or eight years ago, corruption was still a decisive factor in not investing. That is different today, the government takes the fight against it very seriously.

But the consequences of the current war could haunt Ukraine for a long time. Some of the field work becomes a “lottery game,” says Bernininger. “Because we know that the Russians, even as they retreated, deliberately left mines in fields in such a way that they really only explode when you drive over them with heavy equipment.” As often happens in agriculture.