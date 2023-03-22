Why has Finland loaded into Danish mud before the European Championship qualifiers? Kanerva about the preparations: “Was this the best thing imaginable?”

Finland starts the hunt for a place in the football European Championships in Copenhagen. The preparations have been a muddy story. Denmark sent Finland out on planes in poor condition.

Denmark has, just as usual, prepared in Helsingør for Thursday’s EC qualifier against Finland. The Danish team did not even train at the Park in Copenhagen the day before the match, opting instead for the excellent hybrid grass in Helsingør.

There are reasons for that.

In the Danish media, it has recently been reported that the Park’s lawn is in poor condition. According to The extra sheet the grass is “stressed” and in Denmark the substrate has been sawn.

When Yle’s envoys in Copenhagen arrived at the Park on Wednesday, the groundskeepers were still using heat lamps to improve the surface.

– The park is familiar to them, and there has been talk about how good the carpet is. For this time of year, it’s probably okay. It is certainly possible to train there, says national team captain Markku Kanerva at the national team’s hotel in central Copenhagen.

No access to FCK’s plan

Kanerva leans forward, touches her tea mug and then continues to talk about where Finland has had to recharge for a couple of days.

The national team flapped around in the rain outside Copenhagen in Søborg and the pitch was muddy. During Wednesday, the national team trained at the match arena.

– We went through alternatives in advance and tried to come up with the best possible. One might ask if this was the best. We looked at other options in the same area and also looked at artificial turf. It was next to the pitch we were training on, but that surface was slippery and not up to par.

According to Kanerva, Finland tried to get access to FC Copenhagen’s training facility, but was not given the green light.

– This is often how it is abroad. The best plans belong to the clubs and few give access to them. It depends on what the host country wants to do.

Don’t want to talk too much Denmark

The national team captain also gave an update on the situation in the team. Rasmus Schüller has had a slight cold and did not train on Tuesday, but was replaced for Wednesday’s training.



Bild: Magazine photo Markku Kanerva, Finlands herrlandslag i Fotboll

The national team has had little time to refine their form for the start of the qualifiers.

– Denmark’s line-up is a question mark. Their coach Kasper Hjulmand will give some less experienced ones the chance. At the same time, we want to push our own game and get it right. It’s also a mental thing for the players. If we talk too much about Denmark, we can give the players the impression that we are a bit scary to them.

The players and Kanerva have a more offensive tone ahead of this qualifying start. After the historic EC ticket last time and a fairly favorable draw, anything is possible.

– Failures and losses lead to uncertainty, but now the pendulum has swung the other way. We have shown that we can rise and the expectations will also be different.

Yle broadcasts live Finland’s start in the European Championship qualifiers. Thursday’s match in Copenhagen starts at 21:45.