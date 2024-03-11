Why hasn’t The Snow Society won the Oscar for Best International Film?

No luck for Bayona. The Catalan filmmaker will return to Spain with the same weight in his suitcase: The Snow Society has been left at the gates of the Oscar, close to winning, to round out the circle of emotions and culminate its cinematographic tribute, the statuette in the Best International Film category. Whoever grabbed the cat and jumped into the water with it has been The area of ​​interestthe Jonathan Glazer.

It is true that nothing is missing from Bayona’s work. It goes beyond a chronicle of the 72 days that the survivors of flight 571 of the Uruguayan Air Force spent; It is not a film to vindicate a biblical resistance, which also, but an ode to life from the silence of the mountain and the dead, an intimate story that outlines the essence of each moment to later blur it in the confines, if any, of an implacable mountain. A meticulous script and an exceptional setting make it possible to tell this story. However, why hasn’t he won the Oscar?

Three contenders, two favorites and one error

There is an obvious answer: because The Academy has not chosen him that way. However, and this being the solution, there are a series of clues that allow us to predict that Bayona’s magnificent film will leave the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles blank, like the snow of the Andes.

To find them you have to look back. There have been three big films that have been all over the place, in international terms, during the last few months and in recognition of the past calendar: Anatomy of a each, The area of ​​interest y The Snow Society. However, the distribution of awards has not been the same for the three films.

Glazer’s film, which represented the United Kingdom at the Oscars, was about harvesting the path that appears in the mirror in which one looks. Anatomy of a each: the French film won everything in The area of ​​interest was a finalist and vice versa, tipping the balance largely towards Justine Triet’s production.

In the final stages, Glazer won at the BAFTAs by winning the award for Best Foreign Language Film (in addition to Best Sound and Best British Film) and Triet at the Golden Globesafter winning Best Non-English Language Film and Best Original Screenplay.

It is true that The Snow Society you sweep the Goyataking home 12 awards and falling two short of the historical record for out to sea which did take the statuette for Best Foreign Language Film. But it is also true that, with the exception of the domestic success in the Spanish competition (where, by the way, Anatomy of a each won Best European Film), Bayona’s film did not win any of the major international awards on its way to the Dolby Theatre.

At this point, the reader may wonder why Anatomy of a each, which had swept the path to the Oscars, was not even among the nominees for Best International Film even though it was nominated for Best Picture. The answer is simple: Each country selects a film to be represented at the gala. France, instead of sending Anatom of a Fall, decided to bet on To simmer. A mistake.

There were three competitors who had fought during the last few months; one having been left out and the other arriving without having barely added international awards to their showcases, The area of ​​interest I have my homework done. And Bayona, in the end, returned to the peninsula with the same weight in the suitcase.