Why is ChatGPT now banned in Italy?

To protect its inhabitants, Italy bans ChatGPT

This block is effective immediately.

The OpenAI tool would not be GDPR compliant

While some worry that too rapid development of artificial intelligence will lead humanity to its loss, Italy has just announced the banning of the OpenAI chatbot from now on throughout the country. In question ? GDPR disrespect. Indeed, for the Italian government, ChatGPT does not respect the legislation on personal data. In addition, the tool is accessible from 13 years old but does not offer any means of verifying the age of its users. Therefore, OpenAI is ordered to stop processing the data of Italians.

If Italy emerges as the first state to take such a radical decision in the face of ChatGPT, and artificial intelligence in general, this announcement could well be the source of a domino effect throughout Europe. At least, we can expect it.

ChatGPT, not GDPR compliant according to Italy

Somehow, the European Union is trying to protect its Internet users. This involves, in particular, the implementation of the famous GDPR (General Data Protection Regulation) in 2018. But when players like ChatGPT arrive, everything is turned upside down.

On March 20, the conversational tool based on OpenAI’s artificial intelligence was singled out: many users saw their history leaked following a bug. A first fault which had led to the interruption of service for several hours. What bother the authorities. A little later, the bank details of some users were leaked. From there, the concerns related to the protection of Internet users’ data are reinforced.

Prevention is better than cure, Italy wasted no time. The transalpine government stopped ChatGPT in its tracks following a “lack of legal basis justifying the massive collection and retention of personal data”. The OpenAI tool uses these to train its algorithms, at least for previous generations. Which is far from corresponding to the GDPR.

Moreover, ChatGPT has already shown that its information is not as reliable as we are led to believe. Which, again, carries major risks. Finally, Italy points to the problem of the age of users. Aimed at users over 13, ChatGPT fails to offer an age verification system. Everyone can therefore access the tool, even below the authorized age.

But Italy doesn’t just block ChatGPT nationwide. The country is asking for a sanction within the next 20 days. Indeed, OpenAI is ordered to communicate a solution to remedy this situation in the coming weeks. Without this, the American company is liable to a fine of up to 20 million euros or 4% of its annual worldwide turnover. A nice sum, in itself.