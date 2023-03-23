Why is Microsoft launching HoloLens 2 in Brazil?

This week, Microsoft announced the arrival of its mixed reality glasses, the HoloLens 2. The device is expensive and arrives here four years after its launch in the United States.

The question is: what are the company’s plans here?

That’s what Wagner Wakka talks today with Marcondes Farias, director of Dynamics 365 and Power Platform products at Microsoft Brazil. He is at the forefront of launching the product here and that’s it for today.

