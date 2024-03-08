Why is the primary doctor a fundamental piece to improve your health?

Reaching retirement age can be a wonderful time in life. It finally means the opportunity to give ourselves the freedom to take vacations and travel to those places that we have dreamed of so much, spend quality time with our grandchildren, it can even be the perfect opportunity to start playing a sport or undertake a project that we have been working on for a long time. we had in mind.

Unfortunately, it can also be a frustrating time, as health problems can become an obstacle to realizing our plans.

Whether we like it or not, as time goes by, our body changes and when we reach our “third age”, it is very likely that we will have at least one chronic illness; In fact, around 80% of us will have two or more conditions such as arthritis, diabetes, heart disease and cancer, which can be confusing when seeing multiple doctors and taking a variety of medications.

Being able to count on a doctor A primary care provider who knows you, your medical history, and your risk factors is crucial. This can help you get personalized access and advice to stay healthy and active. If you do not currently have a trusted primary care physician, it is time to find one and schedule an initial appointment.

One of the easiest ways to get a primary care doctor may be through your Medicare Advantage plan. For example, at Humana we have a list of suppliers.

Advantages of comprehensive preventive medical care:

Have regular appointments with your doctor to identify health problems as early as possible and lessen the impact on your physical and mental well-being.

Create a more personalized relationship between patient and doctor.

Better communication and teamwork between all the specialists and medical team that cares for you.

Currently, older patients are seen by an average of seven doctors. With more personalized care, the primary care physician acts as the team leader, ensuring everyone is working together. This comprehensive approach could include nurses, physician assistants, pharmacists, social workers, and more.

The group of professionals can also connect the patient with community resources, to help with housing, food access, financial assistance and more. Also understand the additional benefits of your Medicare Advantage plan.

Lower risk of hospitalization.

* Dr. Robert Zorowitz is regional vice president of Health Services at Humana. He has practiced Geriatric and Palliative Care Medicine for several decades.