Why scooters won’t disappear from the streets of Paris

If Paris is going to ban self-service scooters, these machines, which are increasingly popular with city dwellers, are showing impressive sales scores. In 2022, 759,000 scooters were sold.

Parisians have decided to exclude self-service scooters from the capital, but personal scooters will continue to multiply in the streets. This measure will apply on September 1st. Parisians will have to live for a long time with these devices used daily by between 2.5 and 3 million French people. A study carried out by Smart Mobility Lab and the Federation of Micro-Mobility Professionals (FP2M) shows the weight of scooters in daily travel and in the French economy.

“Electric scooters are not limited to self-service ones. A total of 2.5 million personal scooters are in use in our country, it is no longer anecdotal at all”, explains to BFM Business Jean Ambert , founding president of Smart Mobility Lab, an organization that studies the development of these new forms of mobility and director of studies at the FP2M.

345 million turnover in 2022

According to the latest figures published by FP2M, 900,000 scooters were sold in France in 2021 and 759,000 in 2022, i.e. three times more than in 2019. Taking only self-service scooters into account, the latter allowed to make 100,000 journeys last year. “It’s the tip of the iceberg”, explains Jean Ambert.

Both personal and shared electric scooters simplify multimodal travel. It is no longer uncommon to see users in public transport with a folded scooter.

“Sales are falling (in 2022, editor’s note), but the turnover of the sector is increasing. This market is consolidating and we are witnessing an anchoring of this practice on a daily basis”, indicates to BFM Business Jean Ambert, founding president of Smart Mobility Lab (FP2M).

The total turnover of the EDP (Personal Transport Device) market reached 450 million turnover in France in 2021. Of this amount, the weight of scooters is around 300 million euros. A figure increased to 345 million euros last year.

The rising average price

“We are still far from the electric bike, of course, but it is a use that is complementary. We see for example that the sales of electric scooters were higher last year than those of electric bikes”, notes Jean Ambert.

The average price of each scooter sold is up last year: 455 euros in 2022 against 341 the previous year. Above all, sales of vehicles under 300 euros have collapsed (-54%) when those of vehicles over 500 euros now represent 20% of purchases.

The theft of mobility devices without registration no doubt plays in favor of the scooter compared to the bicycle. It can indeed be transported to one’s home and recharged on a domestic socket in an apartment. Their low cost of use is also an asset. According to the Smart Mobility Lab study, 50% of users save between 30 and 100 euros per month in their travel budget.

Better regulate uses

This enthusiasm has had negative consequences on road safety with accidents, sometimes fatal, on the increase. In question, an increase in practice, but also the risks taken by the pilots and the circulation of several on the same machine which make its piloting dangerous.

In Paris, in 2022, 3 people died and 459 others were injured in 408 motorized personal transport vehicle (EDPM) accidents, which include electric scooters, monowheels, Segways and hoverboards. Between 2019 and 2022, the number of accidents will increase by 600%.

The physical medicine and rehabilitation department of Cochin hospital in Paris has recorded an “explosion” of accidents related to electric scooters. This increase clashes with the “decline” in road accidents involving “cars, scooters, motorcycles, pedestrians”.

To stem this curve, the Minister of Transport has announced his intention to better regulate the use of these machines. Whether compulsory wearing of a helmet is not part of the measurements. On the other hand, the minimum age for using an electric scooter on public roads will increase to 14 years against 12 currently. Dangerous behavior, such as driving in pairs or driving on prohibited lanes, will be penalized more strongly. The fines that sanction them will increase from 35 euros to 135 euros.

For their part, Lime and Dott, self-service EPDM operators, have developed systems to prevent multiple people riding on the same machine. “We have to accept that there are new mobilities and new means of transport, but as we have done for all means of transport before, we have to go from an anecdotal stage, sometimes folkloric, sometimes mobilities that are unfortunately considered like games or toys at a stage of supervision, regulation, seriousness and appeasement of minds”, considers Jean Ambert.