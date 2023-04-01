Why VR in video games will never take off

A study relayed by Statista does not give hope for a progression of VR in video games

Other research claims otherwise.

Without waiting, big companies like Sony continue to bet on virtual reality

The numbers are clearly not good. The online portal Statista this week shared its Digital Market Insights forecast for the penetration of virtual reality headsets in the video game market.

It shows in particular that 1.3% of players have a device of this type in 2023. But it is the result that is cause for concern, because we should witness a real stagnation. The forecast rates are thus 1.5% for 2024, 1.6% for 2025, and 1.7% in 2026 and 2027.

How to explain such a slow evolution? Statista cites in particular the very high cost of these devices. We could also mention the lack of virtual reality games which does not really justify an investment for the time being.

Growth or stagnation of VR?

To qualify this damning observation a little, we can refer to an earlier market study published by the company Newzoo at the end of 2022. Analysts estimated that the number of helmets in circulation would increase from 27.7 million to 46 million in 2024. .

Meanwhile, the VR market could generate $3.2 billion this year compared to just $1.8 billion in 2022. Experts rightly believed that video games were one of the drivers of this market. To illustrate their point, they mentioned a survey indicating that 73% of VR headset users cited gaming as their favorite hobby.

According to another survey by Globant conducted last year, 52% of gamers believe that the metaverse could also be a game changer for the video game industry with companies like Epic Games and Meta mentioned as spearheads of this. technology.

Is PSVR2 too expensive?

While waiting to see more clearly, the Tech giants continue to advance their pawns. Sony has unveiled its Playstation VR 2 and you can also find our very complete test of this device. But already, a first controversy has enamelled this presentation around the price.

It must be said that at 600 euros, the PSVR2 is clearly not within the reach of all budgets, especially if we compare it to its predecessor which cost 200 euros less. This is a problem because we know that the cost is precisely mentioned among the main obstacles to the deployment of virtual reality in video games.