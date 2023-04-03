Why Xi suddenly stopped mentioning Putin’s favorite project

Please mark the relevant words in the text. Report the error to the editors with just two clicks.

The planned Power of Siberia 2 pipeline is one of the most important infrastructure projects in Russia. While Putin never tires of touting the pipeline deal with China, there is not a single word about it in Beijing. Xi has good reasons for this.

The one with one Links marked with a symbol or underline are affiliate links. If a purchase is made, we will receive one Provision – at no extra cost to you! More info

Putin’s Russia depends on the drip of the People’s Republic. Since the invasion of neighboring Ukraine by Kremlin troops in late February 2022, Beijing has supported the Russian economy, not least through gas and oil imports. The rulers Xi Jinping and Vladimir Putin declare that their friendship between their countries does not fit a sheet of paper.

But Beijing has been cold-blooded against its “No Limits” friend Russia when it comes to business. This can be seen particularly impressively in one of Putin’s mega-projects.

Putin’s pipeline plans with China: Not a single line acknowledged in Beijing

In the course of the meeting between the two dictators in Moscow, Valdimir Putin never tired of praising three new pipeline and gas production projects between the state-owned company Gazprom and the People’s Republic. What in the statements of Russian-controlled media sounded as if everything was already done was not acknowledged in Chinese propaganda organs.

There are many reasons for this: On the one hand, it seems unclear who will bear what costs for the mammoth project called “Power of Siberia 2”. It was planned that the almost 100 billion euro, 2,600-kilometer-long pipe would transport around 50 billion cubic meters of gas annually via Mongolia to China from 2030. But now Beijing is silent on the project.

The Xi regime seems to want to avoid longer-term and large-scale investments in Putin’s empire, which could indicate that the CP, despite paying lip service to Putin, considers his rule unstable.

The “Power of Siberia 1” pipeline is already pumping gas to China, but only about half as much as was pumped to Europe through the Nord Stream pipeline.

Until recently, Russia had all eyes on the European market. Ships needed to construct the pipelines at sea were sent to the Baltic rather than the Sea of ​​Japan, through which another pipeline for China is to flow. Since these capacities were not used properly, Moscow is now considering a construction by Mongolia. The democratic country is wedged between China and Russia and lives from exports to both countries, so that it will hardly be able or willing to evade this project.