Wild Hearts Announces Free Spring Update

“Murakumo” is the name of this new Kemono, a sort of giant fox with a body covered in cherry petals. Despite an imposing size, the creature is very agile and fast, and is capable of producing real tornadoes of cherry blossoms. Suffice to say that the task of the hunters will not be easy, and that cooperation will be required to defeat this creature. To achieve their goals, players can count on a unique Karakuri: a giant spinning top that transforms the combat arena into a Beyblade duel zone.

Beyblade Wood Fusion

“Once unleashed, the Spinning Top will close in on its prey to deliver a fierce assault. Each time it hits Kemono or another obstacle, it gains speed and power. The Spinning Top can stagger a Kemono if it has enough of speed and power at the moment of impact” can we read on the official game website. This instrument of torture turns out to be quite original for a hunting software, and we admit to being eager to be able to try to master the hazardous rebounds of this machine.

The trailer dedicated toupdate “Lethal Blossom” also teases the second update, which will be delivered on April 20. This one will sign the arrival of a volatile Kemono, the Deathhaze Gloombeak, an aggressive giant crow that looks suspiciously like a Cornebre on steroids. This update will also include a new type of quest called “Serial Hunts”, which should be a boss rushwhere players will have to chain fights against increasingly powerful Kemonos, until death ensues.

The update dubbed “Lethal Blossom” is expected for April 6, and will arrive together with a lot of technical improvements.