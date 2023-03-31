Wild mane, deep neckline: Burdecki lets you look deep

Show more about the video



Wild mane, low neckline. Evelyn Burdecki takes a deep look at sports and goes wild. But actually, the fitness mat is not really the ex-jungle queen’s friend, as she explains on her social media channel after her hot performance in the studio: “Hey guys, I’m done. Actually, I hadn’t planned any staff hours for this year, but I still had 15 open from last year…. It’s so exhausting.” Even if she doesn’t cut a bad figure on the mat, you can see the reluctance of the Düsseldorf native, a real tough nut for her personal trainer: “Stretch and hold. – Stretch and hold. – stretch correctly. – stretch correctly. – Tummy tight. – Belly fat and wobbly. “But even with Evelyn Burdecki, everything is better with music. When the trainer levels up, the blonde finally gets going. After the training she looks a bit damaged, but that has other reasons. Evelyn Burdecki: “I come from sports, but if you look at me closely, like right now, you might think that I come from a boxing match that I really lost.” The injuries are not a sports accident. Herpes on my lip from vacation in Dubai. And the wound on the forehead, a curious household accident. Burdecki: “It happened to me for the first time, premiere. I burned myself with a straightening iron.” Luckily, both injuries are healing diligently and maybe we’ll see Evelyn Burdecki back on the mat soon. A few hours with the personal trainer are still open.

Quelle: Instagram/@evelyn_burdecki

03/31/2023 – 07:10 am

