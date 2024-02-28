Wilfrido Vargas faces lawsuit by the author of El baile del perrito

SANTO DOMINGO.- The merenguero Wilfrido Vargas was sued by compositor, Dominican arranger and producer Juan Valdez Ybet for the author of the hit Doggy dance.

A first is planned audience for Wednesday, but it was postponed to May 22.

Valdez decided to claim through the courts the benefits and rights over the him released in 1989, at the suggestion of an association of composers. He said that he chose to go to trial due to unfulfilled promises by Vargas.

“I didn’t start this claim because you decided it that way, they made me see that I had to do it, for the dignity of the composer, that’s why I have the support, I’m not alone, I have the support of the composers,” Valdez told The Associated Press

He explained that he only claims the B side of the song, although composers and analysts agree that the song is the property of Valdez in its entirety.

“But I don’t claim that, I claim the B in the song,” he said. “Wilfrido himself in his book recognizes that I am one of the composers of ‘The Dog’s Dance’, he has a book and on page 300 or something, he recognizes it.”

Posture of Wilfrido Vargas

Vargas’ team declined to comment at this time.

“Wilfrido has no opinion on the matter. That case is in the courts of the Republic. We appreciate your interest,” the Dominican artist’s manager told The Associated Press.

Doggy danceis one of the most emblematic songs of Vargas’s career and contributed to his international positioning in the early 1990s.

“I respect Wilfrido a lot, what happens is that they promised me something a few years ago, and the manager, then they didn’t keep it,” said Valdez, who added that he is not looking to harm Vargas.

FUENTE: AP