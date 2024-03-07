Wilfrido Vargas is hospitalized due to pneumonia

MIAMI.- The Dominican singer Wilfrido Vargas it’s found hospitalized in Santo Domingo due to pneumonia and influenza A. Through a statement shared by his team on social networks, it was learned that the 74-year-old musician was admitted to the intensive care unit.

The text indicates that the artist began to manifest a persistent cough and flu-like symptoms. However, as there was no improvement in his condition, he was taken to a health center to be treated by experts.

Wilfrido’s team noted that thanks to the care he has received, the singer is improving.

“We are pleased to inform you that Master Wilfrido Vargas is recovering satisfactorily. According to the latest medical reports, the delicate event was successfully overcome. The results, after the attention provided by specialists, have been positive and his progress is notable,” it reads. the publication.

Lawsuit against Wilfrido Vargas

Recently it was learned that the merengue player was sued by the Dominican composer, arranger and producer Juan Valdez Ybet for the author of the hit Doggy dance.

Valdez asserts that for years he has tried to mediate with Vargas the benefits that accrue to him from the author of the song released in 1989, but he has had no response. So the composers association recommended that he take the case to legal proceedings.

“I didn’t start this claim because you decided it that way, they made me see that I had to do it, for the dignity of the composer, that’s why I have the support, I’m not alone, I have the support of the composers,” Valdez told the The Associated Press agency

The composer only claims the B side of the song. “But I don’t claim that, I claim the B of the song. Wilfrido himself in his book recognizes that I am one of the composers of Doggy dancehe has a book and on page 300 or something, he recognizes it.”