Will Apple’s headphones be the “revolution” of the Tim Cook era?

In an interview with the magazine QGTim Cook, the boss of Apple, talks about his vision of augmented or virtual reality while the brand could, in June, unveil its very first helmet.

A measured man, sure of his choices and his vision. This is what emerges from the long portrait that the magazine GQ stands by Tim Cook, the man at the helm of Apple for almost 12 years, but who still sees himself as an “outsider”.

But for the one who succeeded Steve Jobs, it is also a role to which he has long been confined. The first was the soul of Apple, the sometimes tyrannical visionary, but totally dedicated to the cause. Tim Cook took over the leadership in a more discreet, even reserved, but just as firm way. The former launched the iPhone, iPad, Macs, iMacs and others. The second can boast of having introduced the world to the Apple Watch or the AirPods and AirPods Max. But ultimately, he still bears the brunt of not owning THE product that changed the face of the world.

The time of the revolution

“This is a revolution”. The emblematic little phrase that is attributed, wrongly, to all the Apple conferences of the Steve Jobs era and then hasn’t rang so true for a long time. Admittedly, the Apple Watch and the AirPods are selling like hot cakes and have helped to take off (democratize?) the connected watch market and that of wireless headphones. But they didn’t revolutionize anything.

So maybe the revolution will come from the long-awaited virtual or augmented reality headset that has been whispered about for so many years. The first induction could be made on June 5, during the opening event of WWDC 2023, the developer conference organized by Apple on its land. What really go down in the history of the company for the man who has changed the way of doing things since he took power. During the interview with GQthe interested party obviously evades the question, while giving some leads…

“It is obvious that the fact of superimposing on the physical world elements of the digital world could greatly improve the nature of the exchanges and the links between individuals. It would give more power to people. It would allow them to do things that they do not couldn’t do before,” he told the magazine about augmented reality.

Tim Cook, however, mentions a use “during a brainstorming session” in order to “collaborate much more easily” by using a digital element and thus visualizing it during the discussion. “We could interact with this element, create with it and, thus, collaborate better”, adds the boss of Apple who sees in augmented reality “a world which could be better than the real world by superimposing a virtual world on it”. Using such technology would thus prove to be “a creativity booster”, an aid to accomplishing daily tasks without having to think about it” or even a means of imagining and inventing many things, he underlines.

“I can also change my mind”

It must be recognized that the native of Alabama has never hidden his interest in augmented reality, which he already considered, a few years ago, more interesting than virtual reality, even if at the time, he found the concept of glasses like Google Glass or headphones à la Oculus (Meta now) Quest too intrusive and restrictive to use. “I can also change my mind,” this time Tim Cook slips to GQ. “If you realize you are wrong, always admit it and move on instead of sinking deeper into your mistake.”

Is Apple’s place on virtual or augmented reality? Tim Cook does not dismiss it. “People doubted almost everything we did. This is the principle: if you are in innovation and you try to create new things, there will always be skeptics, people to question your choices”, he explains, recalling that, when Apple launches into a new market, it is never not lightly, but always by asking “if we can contribute significantly” and bring something.

Above all, this means in-house know-how and a way of doing things that is also signed by Apple. “We are not interested in assembling parts that come from outside suppliers. We want to control the primary technology. That’s how we innovate,” he concludes.

The beginning of a response could therefore come during WWDC 2023, in front of thousands of developers ready to work for this newcomer. Will it look like helmets or goggles? The mystery remains intact. Will he just be there? It’s still a safe bet in view of the invitation which seems to suggest a diffraction of light on a lens, probably that of a reality headset of any kind.