‘Will do everything to bring Evan home’: US reporter detained in Russia has no consular care

According to Washington, US journalist Evan Gershkovich, who was arrested in Russia last week on charges of espionage, is still without consular support. Despite “persistent” attempts, no one has been able to “get consular access to Evan,” White House spokesman for the National Security Council John Kirby said on Monday.

The case is being followed closely by everyone, including US President Joe Biden, Kirby said. “We’ll do everything we can to bring Evan home.” However, no one is under any illusions about the difficulties ahead.

The arrest of the Wall Street Journal’s accredited reporter has further increased tensions between Moscow and Washington. According to the Russian secret service FSB, the 31-year-old was arrested in Yekaterinburg “when he was trying to obtain classified information”. Gershkovich’s newspaper and himself denied the allegations.

According to a Moscow court, Gershkovich will remain in custody until May 29. According to a court spokeswoman, he appealed against his detention. The date for the hearing will be announced later this week.

Espionage allegations “fictitious”

The Wall Street Journal and dozens of news organizations have sent a letter to the Russian ambassador to the US protesting Gershkovich’s imprisonment. They described the allegations of espionage as fictitious. Kirby also called the allegations “ridiculous”.

According to NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, the fate of the US journalist could also concern the Alliance’s foreign ministers at their meeting in Brussels on Tuesday. Stoltenberg also demanded Gershkovich’s immediate release. His detention gives cause for great concern, said the NATO Secretary General. It is “important to respect freedom of the press and the rights of journalists”. (AFP)

