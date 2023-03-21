Will Donald Trump be arrested? New York Braces for Riots Over Grand Jury Ruling

Although who knows how many times it has been said “no, now Donald Trump is going to fall” and nothing happens, the decision that a grand jury is about to make in New York could now make it the right one.

Due to the above, the Big Apple is taking the necessary precautions… because, well, you know how Donald Trump fans get when they do something to their idol.

Supporters of Donald Trump in the assault on the Capitol / Photo: Getty

In accordance with The Guardian, A New York grand jury is about to conclude the analysis of the case of the payment that Donald Trump made to a porn star in exchange for his silence and, according to leaks, there are strong elements to suppose that, now, the former president could be prosecuted. A historical fact: he would be the first ex-president of the United States to be brought to trial.

In fact, the rumors of the impending arrest are so strong that Donald Trump himself warned that this week he will be arrested. A warning followed by a clear message to take to the streets and oppose what the authority dictates: “Protest”, “Take back our nation!”, prompted Trump on his social network, Truth Social.

Foto: Getty

As advances The New York Timesin the event of the arrest of Donald Trump, he would be handcuffed, take the classic photo for the mugshot (known as mugshot) and register your fingerprints.

Trump is being investigated (since his days in the White House) for having disbursed $130,000 (through his lawyer Michael Cohen) so that the porn star, Stormy Daniels, would not reveal the alleged affair they had. Daniels was about to spill the beans in late October 2016, days before the 2016 presidential election.

What is at stake in the payment to Daniels is not so much trying to shut her up. In fact, hush payments are not illegal, he points out CNN. What is being considered to prosecute the former president is the Trump Organization’s falsification of business records…from which attorney Michael Cohen was reimbursed, who reportedly paid Stormy Daniels directly.

Stormy Daniels / Foto: Vox

Although falsifying business records is a misdemeanor, iwith the aggravating circumstances of having been carried out with the intention of committing another crime and concealing the commission of another crime…in this case, the violation of campaign finance laws. This is a felony, for which Donald Trump could spend up to four years in prison.

Local media have pointed out that Trump’s possible arrest takes place today, March 21. After the ex-president’s call to protest, pro-Trump groups have begun to be more active on social media… even inciting harm to Alvin Bragg, the Manhattan district attorney.

