Will he return to Colo Colo? Leandro Stilitano stopped being the coach of Independiente

Gustavo Quinteros’s former technical assistant had a brief stint at Avellaneda and after drawing against Colón the club issued a statement with the coach’s departure.

Colo Colo had significant casualties during this season. To the games of Gabriel Suazo, Óscar Opazo, Gabriel Costa, Juan Martín Luceroamong others, was added the injury of Emiliano Amor who was not registered for the first part of the championship.

The Cacique’s casualties were not only on the field. Gustavo Quinteros had a fundamental loss for his coaching staff, Leandro Stilitano, who was his field assistant since his arrival at the Monumental, made his career independent and assumed the bench of Independiente de Avellaneda.

Former assistant to Gustavo Quinteros is dismissed from his duties

Leandro Stilitano managed to direct eight games in the Argentine soccer first division tournament and after equalizing against Colón he was dismissed from his duties. One game won, five draws and two defeats sealed the fate of DT.

Once the news was known, the fans immediately began to request his return to the Monumental. Stilitano was in charge of preparing the defensive movements of the Quinteros team, a phase of the game that has been one of the main shortcomings of Colo Colo 2023.

However, his place has already been taken. Rubén Bascuñán joined the Cacique coaching staff, trained at the Monumental and with steps in different Chilean soccer teams. Once his soccer career ended, he specialized in physical preparation and then dedicated himself to technical work.

From the Monumental they assure that they have not evaluated the possibility and consider both the squad and the coaching staff for the first half of the season closed.