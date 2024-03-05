Will Nikki Haley still be in the primary after the Super Tuesday knockout?

Former President Donald Trump wants to definitively bury his last rival for the Republican presidential nomination, Nikki Haley, and establish himself as the great champion of his party during “Super Tuesday”, when 15 states vote simultaneously in the primaries, so that he can then focus on the duel with Joe Biden.

In the past, “Super Tuesday” captured all the attention and efforts, both human and fundraising.

Tens of millions of Americans are called to the polls to nominate their Republican and Democratic candidates for the November presidential elections.

They will do so from Maine, in the extreme northeast of the United States, to California, on the west coast, passing through Texas, in the south, and even American Samoa, a small territory in the Pacific. Alabama, Arkansas, Colorado, Massachusetts, Minnesota, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Utah, Vermont and Virginia will also vote.

Trump, the great favorite

Traditionally this day propels candidates towards the nomination or slows down the aspirations of some. But this time it is devoid of mystery.

On the Republican side, everyone except Haley has withdrawn, and Donald Trump is by far the favorite.

The former president has won all of his party’s primaries since January, with the exception of Washington, the capital of the United States, where Haley won on Sunday. Many of his rivals threw in the towel along the way.

The former ambassador to the UN, 52 years old, is the only one who stands in her way, without any possibility of victory and encouraged by the major left-wing media.

The former governor of South Carolina often attacks her rival because of his age (77 years) and, according to her, reveals the former president’s “weaknesses.”

Republican voters turn a deaf ear.

According to polls, Trump is expected to win in all the states in play on Tuesday, thanks to the support of a very solid base of supporters that has increased since the far left intensified its attacks against Trump with dozens of judicial accusations.

His advisor Jason Miller said he expects “wins, lots of wins” Tuesday night.

Haley’s only symbolic triumph

With the exception of a symbolic win Sunday in Washington, Haley has racked up a list of losses, including in his homeland of South Carolina.

Haley has so far refused to throw in the towel because it would be “the easy way out,” but it appears she’s just stuck around to have fun with her donors’ money.

“We’re going to continue until ‘Super Tuesday,'” he told reporters in late February. “That’s all I’ve thought about” in terms of strategy, she added.

Trump uses unflattering nicknames for his rival, such as “airhead.” He insists Haley is “going to lose every single state” on Tuesday.

In theory, the primaries can last until July. But Trump’s team predicts a victory “on March 19” at the latest, after Georgia and Florida vote.

The former president wants to focus as soon as possible on a rematch with Joe Biden, who is seeking a second term.

Trump claims to be “much more popular” since he has been indicted and continues to defend himself against a “witch hunt” and political harassment unprecedented in the history of the United States, except against a former White House leader.

Source: With information from AFP.