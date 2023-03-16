Will Siri catch up with ChatGPT? New (disturbing) revelations

Apple would develop a ChatGPT-like product

But according to a former engineer of the firm, quoted by the New York Times, the design of Siri makes the task complicated

In any case, generative AIs will be everywhere. Google is already preparing the launch of its chatbot Bard

The release of ChatGPT, then GPT-4, but the pressure on tech. And while Google has already reacted by presenting its chatbot Bard (and other products based on generative artificial intelligence), Apple is still very discreet on the subject. Nevertheless, internally, the firm would prepare something. However, according to new revelations published by the New York Times, the Cupertino company could have difficulty turning Siri into a competitor of ChatGPT and GPT-4.

Even before OpenAI made the buzz by releasing its chatbot, Siri was already perceived as a less advanced intelligence compared to Google Assistrant or Amazon Alexa. And now, the ChatGPT threat also hangs over Apple’s assistant. A month ago, the apple brand would have organized an internal event focused on artificial intelligence. While some media expected the firm to offer something new at the end of this event, nothing happened.

In an article published this week, the New York Times nevertheless indicates that during this event, Apple employees were informed about the company’s Large Language Model (LLM). Other AI-based tools were also reportedly revealed during the internal event. And NYT sources indicate that every week engineers are testing language generation ideas (thus, ChatGPT-like software).

ChatGPT met la pression

But apparently, turning Siri into a ChatGPT competitor won’t be an easy task for Apple’s engineers. And this would be due to the design of Apple’s assistant. In its article, the New York Times cites John Burkey, a former Apple engineer, who worked on Siri. According to him, in recent years, the assistant has had to face “technological obstacles”. Siri’s code is said to be “clunky”, so it sometimes takes weeks to update this product with basic functionality.

Of course, this information should be treated with extreme caution. But in any case, the emergence of generative AI should force Apple, at some point, to offer models capable of competing with ChatGPT. As a reminder, Microsoft already integrates GPT-4, a more advanced version, into its Bing search engine. Recently, Satya Nadella, the boss of the Redmond firm, has also denigrated the old AIs, such as those of Alexa, Siri or Cortana (the assistant developed by Microsoft). “They’re dumb as rocks,” he said.

Today, Microsoft is relying heavily on the next-generation artificial intelligences of OpenAI. And while it is already testing GPT-4 on Bing, the firm will also offer this AI directly on the Windows taskbar. As for Google, it is preparing the release of its chatbot Bard for its search engine. But at the moment, it is not known when the product will be available.

And as far as Amazon is concerned, it does not seem worried by Microsoft and OpenAI. Its CEO, Andy Jassy, ​​explained that “deeply technical” companies like Amazon have been working on this type of AI for a long time.