Will Trump be arrested for paying a porn actress?

New York.- Donald Trump has been indicted by a Manhattan grand jury for an investigation into money paid to silence porn star Stormy Daniels, becoming the first President (current or former) of the United States to face criminal charges. This is what will happen.

Trump will have to travel to Manhattan for fingerprinting and other court proceedings. He will be photographed, he may even be handcuffed. The unprecedented arrest of a former President will be anything but routine.

Accommodations can be made for Trump. While it is standard for defendants arrested for felonies to be handcuffed, it is unclear if an exception will be made for the former president due to his status.

Most of the defendants have their hands cuffed behind their backs, but some who are considered to pose less of a danger have their hands secured in front of them.

Trump will almost certainly be accompanied every step of the way, from the moment he is arrested to his appearance before a judge at the Criminal Courts Building in Lower Manhattan, by armed agents of the United States Secret Service, who are required to by law to protect you at all times.

Trump may take several days to appear in court. Now that the grand jury has voted to indict him on one or more crimes, the indictment must be turned over to prosecutors.

Prosecutors would then typically contact their defense attorneys to negotiate the terms of their surrender, a common practice in investigations.

Lawyers for Trump, who is running for president for the third time, have said he will surrender to face the charges and fly from his Florida estate to New York for the arraignment.

After he is arraigned, he will almost certainly be released on parole because the indictment will likely only contain non-violent felony charges; under New York law, prosecutors cannot request bail in such cases.

The former President plans to use the charges as part of a campaign strategy.

KEYS TO YOUR CASE

Here are some key moments in the case against Trump for paying a porn actress:

AUGUST 21, 2018 – Michael Cohen, formerly Trump’s personal attorney, pleaded guilty to federal crimes and confessed to a court that Trump had ordered him to arrange hush money payments to two women, which were made during the 2016 campaign to prevent them from women speak publicly. – Shortly after Cohen’s admission, the Manhattan district attorney’s office opened an investigation to examine whether the payments violated New York state law. The office soon halted the investigation at the request of federal prosecutors. JANUARY 2022 A new Manhattan district attorney takes office: Alvin Bragg, a Democrat, who took up the case. Bragg hired two of the leaders of the investigation, Mark Pomerantz, a seasoned former federal prosecutor, and Carey Dunne, Cyrus Vance’s general counsel. FEBRUARY 23, 2022 After Bragg expressed reservations about the case, Pomerantz and Dunne suspended evidence on Trump before a grand jury. A month later, they resigned, leading to a public uproar over Bragg’s decision not to proceed with the prosecution.

AUGUST 18, 2022

After remaining mostly silent during weeks of criticism, the district attorney publicly discussed his office’s investigation into Trump for the first time. The fundamental message from him: the investigation would continue.

Allen Weisselberg pleads guilty and agrees to testify against the Trump Organization. Although the CFO refused to sue Trump himself, he agreed to testify in the October trial against the company he had served for nearly half a century.

LATE SUMMER, 2022

After several months, Bragg prosecutors returned to the original focus of the lengthy investigation: a hush money payment to Stormy Daniels, a pornographic actress who said she had a sexual relationship with Trump.

BLACK IN MARCH 2023

– A grand jury convened over the next three months and heard testimony about Stormy’s hush payment from at least nine witnesses.

– Prosecutors signal an indictment is likely and offer Trump the chance to testify before the grand jury.

– Trump assures that he will be arrested and calls for protests.

Trump is indicted by a grand jury. The charges, which are still unknown, will be the first against any President, current or former.