William Carvalho is released without charges

The judge of the Court of Instruction number 9 of Seville has left in freedom without charges to William Carvalho for an alleged sexual assault. The Real Betis footballer came to testify on the morning of February 6 for twenty minutes and assured that sexual relations with the complainant were consensual. His testimony lasted twenty minutes.

The judge considers that there is no evidence of a crime and, therefore, has not ordered the withdrawal of the passport nor has she imposed any bail. Still, The footballer maintains his status as an investigator and the proceedings of the case remain open.as reported by the Superior Court of Justice of Andaluca.

In his statement, William Carvalho has explained that his relationship with the alleged victim was limited to two occasions, one first in Ibiza and another in Seville, and that both times they had sexual relations in a fully consensual manner.. A version that contrasts with that of the complainant, whose legal representation has been exercised through a videoconference.

The version of the alleged victim

The events prosecuted took place on August 9, 2023. The footballer and the woman, in her 30s, had dinner at a hotel before going to a nightclub. Upon their return to the accommodation, around five in the morning, the cameras recorded how the two entered the room reserved by the Angolan.

According to what the young woman reported in the Family and Women Care Unit, Carvalho He grabbed her tightly by the neck and forced her to perform fellatio and he woke up the next morning with signs of violence on his body and without remembering exactly what had happened, as reported OK Diary. She does remember perfectly the image of William on top of her in bed and attached an injury report signed by a forensic doctor.