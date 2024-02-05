William resumes official activities, after the medical discharge of his wife and father

LONDON.- He Prince William of Wales, heir to the British crown, will resume his official activities this week, suspended due to the abdominal operation of his wife Kate Middleton, who continues her convalescence, Kensington Palace announced on Monday.

On Wednesday, William, 41, will attend an investiture ceremony at Windsor Castle and in the afternoon a charity gala in London in favor of the London Air Ambulance, Kensington Palace reported, cited by the press agency. PA.

Kate, 42, was hospitalized on January 16 to undergo abdominal surgery.

Kensington Palace, where the offices of the princes of Wales are located, announced a week ago that Kate had been discharged from the private clinic in London and would continue her convalescence at the family home in Windsor, west of London.

The reasons for the operation carried out on January 16 remain a mystery, although the British press ruled out that he suffered from cancer.

William’s responsibilities

Kensington Palace announced that the Princess of Wales will suspend her official activities until at least the end of Easter week, which ends on March 31. William, eldest son of King Charles III, had also suspended his public duties to be at his wife’s side after the operation.

The couple, who are hugely popular in the UK, have three children, George, Charlotte and Louis.

King Charles III, 75 years old, who underwent prostate surgery on January 26, is also in a period of convalescence, unable to carry out any official activity at the moment.

Princess Kate and King Charles III left the hospital where they were both admitted, the London Clinic, on January 29.

The forced cessation of official activities by Charles III and William and Kate of Wales has meant that Queen Camilla, 76, has a busy schedule these days and has taken on a greater leading role.

FUENTE: AFP