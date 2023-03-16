Willow: the Disney + series is canceled after one season

The Willow series available on Disney+ since the end of 2022 will not be entitled to a second season. It takes place several years after the events of the film Willow by Ron Howard produced and co-written by George Lucas in 1988.

Made official for the first time in 2020, Willow is the Disney+ series that follows to the cult film directed by Ron Howard in 1988. It had been produced and co-written by George Lucas. So no, Willow is not part of the Star Wars universe. It’s more of a Star Wars parent story of sorts. George Lucas had started working on Willow’s story in the early 70saround the same time as the Star Wars trilogy.

Willow © Lucasfilm / Disney+

Bad news for fans who learn that the series will not be entitled to a second season on the streaming platform. A new report claims that Lucasfilm will ultimately not follow up on the Willow series which premiered in late 2022 on the platform.

Warwick Davis even reprized his role in the Disney+ series

The cancellation of the Willow series is all the more surprising since it received good reviews from viewers. They were delighted to immerse themselves in the fantastic universe by finding the same characters and the same actors as in the original work. Indeed, British actor Warwick Davis resumed his role as the main hero in the series.

The 8 episodes of season 1 are therefore the only adventures of Princess Kit, of Willow and their companions that we will see on the small screen. As a reminder, the synopsis is as follows: In a magical world where wizards, trolls and other mystical creatures thrive, an unlikely group of brave volunteers embark on a dangerous quest ».

Also remember that showrunner Jon Kasdan had hope for the future of the series on Disney+. He himself said in an interview that ” we all knew and felt that where we ended was definitely not the end of the story “. In any case, we don’t know exactly why the series was canceled after only one season, but many fans are very disappointed.

Source : Gizmodo