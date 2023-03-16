“Willow”: the series adapted from the cult film canceled after one season

The series derived from the 1980s film did not meet with the expected success last year on Disney+. There will be no second season.

No second season for the series Willowsequel to the cult 1980s film launched last fall on the Disney+ streaming platform, reports the specialized site Deadline.

The announcement of this cancellation comes as Disney is considering reducing the number of projects derived from its major licenses, in order to improve quality.

Announced in May 2019, the project once again starred Warwick Davis as Willow, a brave-hearted farmer and amateur magician.

Rare Lucasfilm project outside of “Star Wars”

The action of this new series took place years after the events chronicled in the first film and featured new characters. Despite good reviews, it failed to attract a large enough audience.

This sequence of Willow headed by Ron Howard and Bob Dolman, the original director and screenwriter, was Lucasfilm’s first out-of-universe project Star Wars since 2015.

Willow had met with moderate success when it was released in 1988. But the film had become cult over time. Nominated twice for the Oscars, the feature film had helped the development of the technique of morphing.