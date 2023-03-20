Windows 11 can once again slow down your ssd

Last December, users reported suddenly slow write speeds to SSDs in Windows 11. Microsoft rushed and released an update that fixed the underlying bug.

Now Windows 11 is again affected by a similar bug. In the support document that belongs to the latest update to the system (build 22621.1413), Microsoft writes that it is working on fixing a bug that can cause the copying of files to be slower than expected.

You can expect to be affected if you copy from a network share, but it can also happen with locally stored files. Some users have discovered it themselves and report on Reddit about slow read and write speeds after the update, which return to normal after uninstalling it.

Microsoft writes that tools that copy files without cache storage, such as robocopy and xcopy, work as usual. The bug must therefore lie in the cache management.