Windows 11: Microsoft releases Insider Updates – This is new



Microsoft is currently providing its Windows 11 Insiders with new updates in the Release Preview and Beta channel. In addition to a large number of error corrections, the Redmond company also presents new functions – including live subtitles in German.





While the Dev and Canary channels are quiet this week, the more stable channels are due for various updates. Patch KB5023775 will be rolled out for beta users, which will upgrade Windows 11 to either build 22624.1465 or build 22621.1465 – depending on whether the newly added functions should be activated. The KB5023774 update, on the other hand, is available in the Release Preview channel to update Windows 11 to build 22000.1757.

Beta channel: Live subtitles, touch keyboard, VPN and Co.

While the focus of the recently introduced live subtitles (Windows key + CTRL + L) was primarily on English, Microsoft is now optimizing them for German, French, Italian, Japanese, Portuguese (Brazil), Spanish and Chinese. Other features from the Dev Channel are also moving into Windows 11 Beta, such as updated settings for touch keyboards. Users can specify here if and when the virtual keyboard should be displayed.



Furthermore, Microsoft improves the visibility of activated VPN connections in the taskbar, updates the in-app help page for voice access and offers IT administrators a multi-app kiosk mode as a blocking function for programs on devices shared by several employees or public be used. The Redmond-based company reveals more details in its new blog post.

Release Preview Channel: Variety of bug fixes

Users of the Windows 11 Release Preview will not receive any new functions this week, but a long list of improvements and bug fixes. Below you will find all bug fixes that come from Microsoft’s changelog (translated via DeepL).

This update fixes an issue affecting the command line. It fails if you set the system locale to Japanese and cmd.exe is configured in legacy mode.

This update fixes an issue affecting the notepad panel in Settings. Not all available options are shown.

This update fixes an issue that affects Microsoft PowerPoint. It’s unresponsive. This occurs when you use accessibility tools.

The update fixes an issue affecting the Remote Procedure Call Service (rpcss.exe). The issue may cause a race condition between the Distributed Component Object Model (DCOM) and the Microsoft Remote Procedure Call (RPC) endpoint mapper.

This update affects the ms-appinstaller URI. It now works with the DesktopAppInstaller policy.

This update fixes an issue that affects Microsoft PowerPoint. It stops responding on the Azure Virtual Desktop. This occurs while using Think-Cell features.

This update fixes an issue affecting Windows Search. Windows search fails inside Windows container images.

This update fixes an issue affecting the Microsoft HTML Application Host (HTA). This problem blocks the execution of code that uses Microsoft HTA. It occurs when you enable Windows Defender Application Control (WDAC) User Mode Code Integrity (UMCI) enforced mode.

This update fixes an issue affecting Desired State Configuration. She loses her previously configured options. This occurs when the metaconfig.mof file is missing.

This update fixes compatibility issues affecting some printers. These printers use GDI (Windows Graphical Device Interface) printer drivers. These drivers do not fully comply with the GDI specifications.

This update resolves an issue affecting the SCEP (Simple Certificate Enrollment Protocol) certificate. The system reports some SCEP certificate installations as failed. Instead, the system should report them as pending.

This update fixes an issue affecting the new Windows Runtime (WinRT) API. This issue prevents an application using MBIM2.0+ from querying location information.

This update fixes an issue affecting USB printers. The system classifies them as multimedia devices even though they are not.

This update resolves an issue affecting the Fast Identity Online 2.0 (FIDO2) PIN credential icon. It does not appear on the login information screen of an external monitor. This occurs when this monitor is connected to a closed laptop.

This update affects the Group Policy Object (GPO) “Set a default configuration file for associations”. You can now use it to create an extension for specific applications.

This update fixes an issue affecting the SharedPC Account Manager. Multiple accounts cannot be deleted during cleanup.

This update fixes an issue affecting Xbox subscribers. When you purchase an Xbox subscription using the Redeem Code option, the Xbox subscription card does not appear on the Settings – Accounts page. This occurs when recurring billing is disabled.

This update fixes an issue that may affect lsass.exe. She may have stopped responding. This occurs when it sends a Lightweight Directory Access Protocol (LDAP) query to a domain controller that has a very large LDAP filter.