Windows 11 updates: Setting for faster updates is coming



By chance, a new feature for Windows 11 has been discovered. According to the report, Microsoft is working on a new setting for Windows Update that will allow users to choose to receive updates as soon as they are ready for their PC.





This was discovered in one of the latest Windows 11 builds from the Canary channel. According to Twitter user PhantomOfEarth, build 25314 includes a hidden ID that can be activated now. After activation, you will then see a new selection in the Settings app for Windows Update.

The new option will appear above the familiar choice to pause updates for a specified amount of time. It should probably primarily help to obtain function updates more quickly.

Microsoft changes automatic distribution scheme

The new user setting is also interesting because Microsoft is deviating from the new distribution scheme for updates. So far, an AI has been controlling the rollout of updates and users are therefore not automatically among the first batches in which the update is automatically offered. Receive major updates in Windows 11 in a timely manner is therefore not as easy as you might think. Microsoft often does staggered rollouts, which means many users get new features and upgrades much later than others. On the one hand, such an approach helps Microsoft to ensure a stable introduction. On the other hand, it annoys users who are eagerly awaiting new software. Therefore, the change in the Windows update function is welcome.

Note: Experimental feature

However, it’s worth pointing out that just because the Windows team now has the option in a canary build, there’s no guarantee that this test will be adopted and will come to all Windows users.

