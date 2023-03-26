Winning move and result of the last Gana Gato draw

With 10 pesos you can win hundreds of thousands of pesos in Gana Gato (Infobae / Jovani Pérez)

Did you participate in the draw? win cat March 25 and want to know if you won? Here you can consult the winning numbers disseminated by the National Lottery for Public Assistance.

Protect your ticket wellis very valuable because it is the official voucher to collect the prize in case you win, keep it in a safe place and try not to spoil it.

Remember that you only have 60 calendar days, counted from the day after the corresponding contest is held, to claim your money. Once said period has elapsed, the right to collect the prize will have expired and its final destination will be the Treasury of the Federation for the benefit of Public Assistance.

All prizes are awarded in national currency and in the terms established on the back of the ticket as well as the regulations of the draw or in question. Forecasts For Public Assistance will withhold the tax in accordance with the provisions of article 163 of the Income Tax Law.

Lottery: 2518 of win cat

Date: March 25

Winning Combination: 02, 03, 01, 04, 01, 05, 01 and 03

On this occasion, Pronósticos para la Asistencia Pública delivered a total of $770,025.37 pesos.

Gana Gato ​is played three times a week, every Tuesday, Thursday and Saturdaythe winners of the raffle are announced the same day after the 9:00 p.m..

win cat is a numerical draw based on the well-known “cat” game with a price of 10 pesos.

To play, you have to fill in eight of the nine boxes of the jack with numbers that go from one to five. The National Lottery gives you the center number, so you don’t have to fill it in.

You can directly dictate to the Forecasting agent the numbers you want to play with and he will enter them into the system without having to fill out the flyer.

You can also apply the Ganagatic mode, in which the player leaves the numbers to chance and the system will choose them at random for you.

To win you will require that a minimum of three selected numbers match those of the draw and that in turn form straight lines as in the traditional game.

Another option is to hit two numbers that make a straight line and complete the “cat” by crossing the joker in the center, the number that the National Lottery gives you.

The lines must be vertical, horizontal or transversal in three squares in a row. You win from one line, the more lines you have, the bigger the prize.

The National Lottery for Public Assistance is a decentralized body of the Federal Public Administration that is in charge of holding raffles with cash prizes.

The resources are destined to public assistancethat is, to capture money for the federal government and that is redirected to procure equality for those Mexicans, the possibility of satisfying their urgent needs by themselves.

The National Lottery has legal personality and its own assets, because it does not receive budgetary resources from the Federal Government, it is self-financing with the profits from the draws it carries out.