Winter sports: March mild weather leads to early closures of ski resorts

In the Pyrenees, the particularly mild temperatures of the season are forcing ski resorts to close earlier than expected. The situation is similar in the Southern Alps.

On the slopes of Luz-Ardiden (Hautes-Pyrénées), the snow melted much earlier than expected. Following an exceptional mild spell in March, the station will close a few weeks in advance. AT Valberg (Alpes-Maritimes), it is not the few snowflakes that will maintain the snowpack, already reduced. “We had spring weather conditions that did not allow us to open the area longer than until today.“, explains Camille Dacher, communication manager of Valberg (Alpes-Maritimes).



A good season for traders

Ecologically conscious mountain lovers make good luck out of bad luck. No regrets on the merchant side. The season recorded a 12% increase in attendance. “We are actually missing a fortnight compared to the classic seasons. But we started quite early, on December 10. We’re having a decent season“, believes Patrick Bras, manager of a sports store. Some resorts are now going into summer mode, with other activities.