Wiped out communities after the deadly tornadoes

Intensive search and rescue work continues in the southern states affected by Friday’s deadly tornado. At least 25 people have died.

The day after the storm, rescue workers in Mississippi continue to search through fallen trees, rubble and destroyed houses in search of survivors who were trapped.

The worst of the devastation is in the small community of Rolling Fork northwest of Jackson. The town that was once home to around 2,000 residents is largely wiped out the day after the tornado.

– How anyone managed to survive this I can’t understand, says Rodney Porter, who himself lives a few miles outside Rolling Fork.

– Some houses are completely gone, other houses are stacked on top of each other with cars on top of them, he says.

So far, 25 people have died and dozens have been injured in the tornadoes that swept through Friday night. Worst affected are areas around the Mississippi Delta, which is considered one of the poorest parts of the United States.