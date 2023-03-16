WireGuard support for FritzBox 6490 Cable excluded



The router manufacturer AVM has been working for some time on the next major function update for routers and additional devices. Some FritzBoxes have already received FritzOS 7.50. The company is now commenting on “missing” functions on older routers.





Specifically, it is about the FritzBox 6490 Cable. When asked about Twitter, the company has now confirmed that the popular cable router will get the function update, but not with all of the newly announced features.

With the FritzBox 6490 Cable, you have to do without WireGuard support: “Please understand that we don’t comment on technical details. If it could have been implemented, we would have liked to have made WireGuard possible for the 6490,” AVM now writes.

However, the model is now ten years old – all the more gratifying that AVM still wants to offer the update to FritzOS 7.50. The cable router is currently being tested in the experimental laboratory program for the new functions.

What does WireGuard support bring?

Supporting WireGuard would have had the advantage of quickly setting up VPN via QR code, among other things. In the announcement for other Fritz models, AVM writes: “Access your home network quickly and conveniently when you’re on the go – WireGuard is also suitable for home office connections. The existing IPSec VPN method now supports both IPv4 and IPv6 connections and is prepared for use with the latest Android and iOS versions.”

Apart from WireGuard, users of the FritzBox 6490 Cable will also have a lot to discover. This includes a new caller announcement with which the FritzFon learns to speak and announces calls. In addition, there is more performance for the FritzBox if you want to use it as a mesh repeater.

AVM has revised the user interface and trimmed it for improved ease of use. For users of smart home devices, new routines with automated interactions and scenarios are also starting to quickly create the right atmosphere for every occasion.

