Wisconsin votes to regulate artificial intelligence

MADISON .- The legislature of Wisconsin is preparing to vote in the next few hours on laws to regulate the artificial intelligence, joining the growing number of states looking at how to control the technology as the November elections approach.

The first vote will be on a bipartisan initiative that would force candidates and political groups to include warnings in advertising that uses AI technology. Violation would carry a fine of $1,000.

Half a dozen organizations have expressed support for the proposal, including the League of Women Voters and the state’s newspaper and broadcast associations. No group has officially spoken out against the measure, according to state Ethics Commission files.

The second bill, presented by Republicans, seeks to initiate an audit of how state agencies use AI and require them to investigate how to use AI to reduce the workforce of state public employees.

The project does not set specific goals for reducing the state payroll. Only one group – NetChoice, an association of online businesses – has registered its support. No other group has expressed a position on the initiative.

ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE PIXABAY.jpg 2024 Analog image of Artificial Intelligence. PIXABAY

A series of projects related to AI, such as the plan to use it to generate child pornography or use the image of a person in a state of nudity to harass them, are in the legislature, but none have passed to a vote in the chambers.

AI can include a number of different technologies, from algorithms that recommend movies to stream to generative systems like ChatGPT that help write text, create images or other media. The rise of commercial investments in AI tools has sparked public fascination and concerns about their ability to mislead people and spread disinformation.

Source: AP