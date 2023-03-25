Neue Osnabrücker Zeitung

Wissing: “Traffic light brings disturbance into society”

Transport Minister calls for an end to “permanent self-criticism” before the coalition committee

Osnabruck. Federal Transport Minister Volker Wissing called for more traffic light unity before the coalition committee. “It doesn’t help us as a society if we get the impression that the government is constantly criticizing itself,” said Wissing in an interview with the “Neue Osnabrücker Zeitung” (NOZ, Saturday edition). The FDP politician made the Greens particularly responsible: “When a government faction criticizes one of its own ministers so openly and clearly, I ask myself as a citizen, why are they doing the alliance at all? This type of communication causes the traffic light to come on Disturbance in the population, and that in these difficult times with war, transformation and now also banking worries.”

Wissing’s appeal to the three-party coalition: “We should think back to finding solutions together, because we have a very ambitious common agenda.” This was successful last year, when decisions were made quickly together during the crisis, from securing the energy supply to progress in digitization. “We should build on that,” said Wissing of the “NOZ”.

