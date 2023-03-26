With a clever hack, YouTube becomes a free hard drive

For Backups of large amounts of data in the cloud you usually have to pay a lot. A resourceful inventor has now developed a method of using YouTube as free storage. The person who posted their YouTube hack on GitHub published under the pseudonym DvorakDwarf, converts ZIP files to videos.
Image noise contains information
With its own program called AKA ISG will any type of files in Video-Frames packed up. For viewers, the whole thing looks like ordinary image noise. How Gizmodo reports, but the matter is not as simple as one might think. When converting files into video images, care must be taken that no information is lost through the compression algorithm get lost from YouTube.
trick algorithm
One of the current solutions is to never store file code in individual pixels, but to use slightly larger squares of 2 by 2 pixels. These are apparently not compressed by YouTube. This condition but can easily be changed. In general, the concept appears as no permanent solution. If the method is used on a larger scale, YouTube will most likely end the practice.
Video files significantly larger
Another disadvantage of the method is that ZIP files by converting it to online videos significantly enlarged become. A 1 GB file is 4 GB after processing by AKA ISG. So this backup method is not efficient, you cannot rely on it either, but it shows a free storage option.