With a clever hack, YouTube becomes a free hard drive

For Backups of large amounts of data in the cloud you usually have to pay a lot. A resourceful inventor has now developed a method of using YouTube as free storage. The person who posted their YouTube hack on GitHub published under the pseudonym DvorakDwarf, converts ZIP files to videos.

Image noise contains information

With its own program called AKA ISG will any type of files in Video-Frames packed up. For viewers, the whole thing looks like ordinary image noise. How Gizmodo reports, but the matter is not as simple as one might think. When converting files into video images, care must be taken that no information is lost through the compression algorithm get lost from YouTube.