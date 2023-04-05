With a doubt in defense: The formation that Colo Colo prepares against Deportivo Pereira

Gustavo Quinteros has practically defined the team that will go out to look for the three points on his visit to the Hernán Ramírez Villegas Stadium. For now, he only has one doubt due to the physical discomfort of a defender.

Came the day. Colo Colo will make its debut in the group stage of the Copa Libertadores 2023 visiting Deportivo Pereira of Colombia at the Hernan Ramirez Villegas Stadiumwhere Gustavo Quinteros has already warned that he will go out looking for the three points against a rookie club in the tournament and that is also in the process of training after losing several starters.

The whites arrived in the coffee country on Monday and on Tuesday afternoon they had their last practice for this game. Over there, the strategist practically defined his formationwhere he only has a doubt in defense.

Los 11

At the moment the The Cacique’s big question mark is the presence of Matías de los Santoswho came out with hip discomfort from the last duel with Huachipato for the National Championship. The coaching staff will wait until the end for the Uruguayan defenderthey will test it in the previous warm-up and if they are not in conditions, his place will be occupied by Daniel Gutiérrez.

The other question was Marcos Bolados, who also presented discomfort. However, the attacker was able to complete the training making pair with Damián Pizarro and everything indicates that he will remain as a starter.

While, Vicente Pizarro is available again after having overcome a flu picture that left him out against Huachipato, but will be a substitute to the detriment of César Fuentes.

In this way, the formation of the albos will be with Brian Cortes in goal; Maximiliano Falcon, Matias de los Santos (Daniel Gutierrez) y Ramiro Gonzalez in defence; Jeyson Rojas, César Fuentes, Esteban Pavez, Agustín Bouzat and Leonardo Gil in midfield; Marcos Bolados and Damian Pizarro in front.

Colo Colo and Deportivo Pereira will face each other starting at 10:00 p.m. on date 1 of the Copa Libertadores group stage and you will be able to follow all the alternatives through DaleAlbo.