With a lace blouse, Andrea Legarreta shows off her flat stomach at 51

Andrea Legarreta is one of the sought-after hosts of Televisa who has recently conquered the networks by showing off a charming outfit that has revealed her flat stomach like rarely.

It seems that the beautiful host of the Hoy Program, she is not having such a bad time with her recent bachelorhood and it is that, as usual, every day she looks radiant, a fact that her fans always celebrate with beautiful words.

That is why the also actress, who not long ago announced her divorce with Erik Rubín, has now been seen as most sensual, with an exquisitely spring look that allows her to show off her charms.

Andrea Legarreta’s lace blouse

Andrea Legarreta’s lace blouse



It turns out that the talented host of Televisa has shown that being single is not bad for her, since she has always been strong and empowered in the face of the situation she has been going through.

On this occasion, through her Instagram account, she has posted a series of images in which her first spring outfit stands out, made up of a long black asymmetrical skirt, an exquisite blouse with lace details, a blue studded jacket and some the coolest sneakers.

From what can be read in the publication, the famous Andrea leaves a message that says “:#SPECTACULAR jacket @marlow_mexico”, advertising the brand from which she obtained the colorful jacket.

IT MAY INTEREST YOU: 80-year-old singer proposes to Andrea Legarreta

Andrea Legarreta in Mexican fashion

Andrea Legarreta in Mexican fashion



There is no doubt that Andrea Legarreta is always celebrated by thousands of her followers for being one of the best dressed in all of Televisa and that is because her style and beauty go very well hand in hand and she always manages to captivate more than one.

For Andrea Legarreta, it doesn’t matter if it’s winter or spring, she always has the sexiest outfit of the season, so now that she has shown off a lace blouse, many say that despite her years she is a very jovial and attractive lady.

It should be noted that Andrea Legarreta has stood out for her successful career in the artistic medium, since her arrival on Canal de las Estrellas in the year 2000. Since then, the actress has also shared the screen with various famous people such as Galilea Montijo, Andrea Escalona and Tania Rincón, among others.

Follow us on Google news, Facebook and Twitter to keep you informed with today’s news!