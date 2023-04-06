With a penalty shortly before the end, Universitario beat Gimnasia 1-0 at El Bosque

Gimnasia lost 1-0 to Universitario de Perú in their debut for the Copa Sudamericana. He Lobo He did not have a good night and wasted the few chances he knew how to create.

The visitor started more active and generated danger from the beginning, with a disallowed goal after 9 minutes and then, at 11, making demands on Thomas Durso, who had to take down a great header that went into the angle. Two minutes later, he returned to being the protagonist by covering a shot from point blank range and sending the ball to the corner.

After 30 minutes, a break from Emmanuel Herrera returned to bring danger to the arc of the Lobowith a shot that passed centimeters from the right post of the albiazul goalkeeper.

Until that moment, the local could not disturb the visit, since they had no clear approximations and all the good plays that they put together were wasted.

Only at 41, after a blow to the area, Franco Soldano he won in the air and connected with his head. However, the ball went just over the crossbar.

At the start of the plugin, the Wolf was close to opening the scoring. After a cross to the heart of the area, rope tried a shot that turned into a pass that took the team by surprise Lescano. The juvenile put his head in and the ball crashed against the goalkeeper’s left post. It was the clearest play of the Garbage collector.

At 23, the local approached again, with a shot from Sosa who deviated from a University player and passed near the goal defended by carvallo.

And when nothing happened in the game, the referee Goofy -at the request of the VAR- charged a hand in the area of Miramon what Succar it changed for a goal 40 minutes into the second half, sentencing the result.