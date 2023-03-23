With Colo Colo as the protagonist! The Copa Libertadores announces that it will have its own album

Conmebol announced the release of the Copa Libertadores 2023 album, which will be released during the month of June of this year. From the entity located in Paraguay, Colo Colo was highlighted as one of the casts that will participate in this new edition.

Conmebol made the release of a Copa Libertadores album official. Colo Colo, by participating in this new edition of the most important club tournament in South America, will have its respective presentation, where collectors will be able to complete the page of the Eternal Champion.

At the time of the announcement It was emphasized that this launch will be available in the 10 countries representing Conmebol (Argentina, Brazil, Bolivia, Colombia, Chile, Ecuador, Peru, Paraguay, Uruguay and Venezuela), besides Mexico.

In addition, at the same time the date on which the album will be available was mentioned so that fans and collectors can obtain theirs. “The day the excitement will begin: June 26CONMEBOL Libertadores fans will have access to figurines with the main stars of the competition, as well as exclusive information about the participating teams, legendary stadiums in the region, tournament statistics and much more”maintains the entity chaired by Alejandro Domínguez.

Along with detailing that they are a total of 590 sheetsit is added that it will have “its stadiums and its great stories of struggle, all of them registered in the 8 pages of extra contentall prepared to encourage a lot with a collection of 590 figurines, of which 70 are special”.

On the other hand, the draw to find out each of the rivals that the Eternal Champion will have will take place on March 27.