With Neuer’s number: Ter Stegen’s big chance

“I’ve always said: I want to be number one, both at FC Barcelona and in the national team”, Marc-André ter Stegen recently substantiated his claims in the ‘Sport Bild’. Now he has the great opportunity to do self-promotion in DFB dress.

Regular keeper and captain Manuel Neuer (36) is missing with a broken leg. In the first international matches of the year against Peru (Saturday, 8:45 p.m.) and Belgium (Tuesday, 8:45 p.m.), Ter Stegen is allowed to play. For the first time even with the prestigious number one on the back. A pointer from the national coach?

Flick calls out competition

In any case, Hansi Flick recently called for competition, saying in the ‘kicker’: “The focus is on performance. Nothing is set in stone – Manu knows that.” Ter Stegen can now deliver the required performance. In the club he is currently doing it perhaps better than ever before.

In a whopping 19 of 26 La Liga games this season, Ter Stegen has kept a clean sheet. Almost inevitably, the 30-year-old does exceptionally well in all relevant goalkeeper statistics. Like Neuer, he is known anyway for his safe game with the ball at his feet.

Ter Stegen unfinished yet?

Before the game against Peru, Ter Stegen served at the DFB press conference on Thursday. Of course, questions came about his chance to become number one. “Football is about being successful and wanting to achieve the maximum”said Ter Stegen, “Those are my goals too. It has always been my goal, whether it completes me is another question.”

Ter Stegen continues: “Due to Manu’s injury, the situation is as it is. I’ll try to take my chance.” But as mentioned by Flick, the native of Mönchengladbach also knows: “In the end it’s the performance that counts, I want to show that. Regardless of the jersey number.”