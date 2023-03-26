With Newell’s present, the Copa Sudamericana will be drawn this Monday

The Copa Sudamericana will have its draw for the group stage this Monday with the participation of San Lorenzo -first champion in 2002- Huracán, Estudiantes, Gimnasia, Defensa y Justicia, Newell’s and Tigre among the 32 competitors.

The event will take place from 9:00 p.m. at the Conmebol headquarters in Asunción, Paraguay, and will be televised by ESPN and Star+.

In addition to the seven Argentine teams, there will be the same number of Brazilians, three from Chile and Colombia and two from Bolivia, Ecuador, Paraguay, Peru, Uruguay and Venezuela.

Conmebol defined the four drums of the draw according to the ranking and it was determined that San Lorenzo and Estudiantes will be seeded in two of the eight groups.

The other six will be led by San Pablo and Santos, from Brazil, Liga de Quito and Emelec, Ecuador, and Independiente Santa Fe, Colombia.

In the boom 2 will be Defense and Justice and Newell’s alongside Guaraní, from Paraguay, Bragantino and Botafogo, from Brazil, Universitario, from Peru, Tolima, from Colombia, and Palestino, from Chile.

Tigre will be the only Argentine in drum 3 that is completed with Blooming and Oriente Petrolero, from Bolivia, Estudiantes de Mérida, from Venezuela, Danubio, from Uruguay, América and Goiás, from Brazil, and César Vallejo, from Peru.

Finally, in the 4th will be Hurricane and Gymnastics with Magellan and Audax Italian, from Chile, Puerto Cabello, from Venezuela, Tacuary, from Paraguay, Millionaires, from Colombia, and Fortaleza, from Brazil.

Among the participants there will be Argentine coaches in competition such as Luis Zubeldía (Liga de Quito), Miguel Rondelli (Emelec), Pablo “Vitamina” Sánchez (Palestino), Carlos Bustos (Blooming), Manuel Fernández (Audax) and Juan Pablo Vojvoda (Fortaleza). .

Teams from the same country will not be able to share the same area since there was speculation that San Lorenzo and Huracán, who was left out of the Copa Libertadores in Phase 3, could face each other in the group stage.

Each team will play six games, three at home and the others as visitors, for each match won there will be a prize of 100 thousand dollars.

The eight leaders will go directly to the round of 16, while the guards must play a playoff against the third parties in the group stage of the Copa Libertadores.

The only final will be at the end of October at the Centenario stadium in Montevideo, Uruguay.