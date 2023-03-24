With Okoro’s triple at the end, Cavs beat Nets

Cleveland Cavaliers forward Isaac Okoro hits the game-winning 3-pointer off Brooklyn Nets center Nic Claxton in a game Thursday, March 23, 2023. (AP Photo/Noah K. Murray)

NEW YORK (AP) — Isaac Okoro hit a corner 3-pointer with 0.7 seconds left and finished with 11 points as the Cleveland Cavaliers beat the Brooklyn Nets 116-114 on Thursday night.

Donovan Mitchell had 31 points, Evan Mobley had 26 points and 16 rebounds and Jarrett Allen had 12 points and 10 boards against his former team. Cleveland got its eighth win in the last 10 games.

Mikal Bridges had 32 points, Spencer Dinwiddie 25 points and 12 assists and Joe Harris made five 3-pointers and 15 total points as the Nets suffered their fifth straight loss.

Cleveland trailed 112-104 with 2:13 left before they closed the game on a 12-2 run. Down by one Mitchell missed his second free throw to tie the game, but the ball bounced to Okoro, who hit for a 3-pointer that put Cleveland ahead.

Bridges’ half-court shot at the buzzer fell just short.

Bridges clinched his eighth game of at least 30 points with the Nets in the third quarter. The point guard had 14 points in the third quarter when Brooklyn led 91-85.