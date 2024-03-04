With private Bizarrap show! Antonela Roccuzzo, wife of Leo Messi, celebrated her birthday with a tremendous party in Miami

Big time! This is how he celebrated Antonela Roccuzzo her 36 years, an age she reached on February 26 and which she celebrated with different celebrations in the company of her husband, the soccer player Leo Messi, in Miami. After the party they organized at her home with her children, the couple wanted to celebrate the new age of the beautiful Argentine in a big way and for this they counted on Bizarrap himself.

The Argentine producer was in charge of providing the soundtrack to the tremendous party that Antonela and Messi organized in Miami, which included a multi-tiered cake, music, VIP guests and, of course, the dances.

The party took place at Gekko, Bad Bunny and David Grutman’s restaurant in Miami, and the highlight of the night was when Bizarrap played their collaboration with Quevedo. Messi and his teammates gave their all, chanting the popular “Stay.”

The birthday cake did not lack details either, and the sweet had family photos of the couple with their three children as decoration.

“Insurmountable,” wrote the Argentine along with a compilation of images from this spectacular party, which was undoubtedly the best welcome for her 36th birthday. Congratulations!