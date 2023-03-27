The Ukraine update: what happened last night

With Putin’s current strategy, Ukraine has three options

Vladimir Putin is still sticking to his original war goals. He still wants complete victory over Ukraine. He wants to take over the Donetsk and Luhansk regions in their entirety and international recognition of the four new occupied territories as Russian. Putin does not downplay these goals, even though Russia, despite the large-scale mobilization in the fall, has not managed to completely capture the Donetsk and Luhansk regions at least once. On the contrary: Russia has hardly made any progress and has suffered very high losses of soldiers and material. In addition, Putin’s tactic of forcing the West and Ukraine to surrender with an ice winter failed.

But Putin wants victory and is delaying the war until the opponents wear out. That is the analysis of the military experts at the US think tank Institute for the Study of War. And researchers now see three options for how Ukraine and the West can respond.

1. Cease combat operations: Ukraine could unilaterally stop fighting. If Russia continues its ground and air attacks, however, it would result in a disastrous defeat. Almost no one suggests this option.

2. Maintain the status quo: Ukraine could continue fighting in such a way that the current situation on the battlefield would remain. But that could encourage Putin to continue his offensives with the thought of still being able to achieve complete victory.

3. Go on the counteroffensive: Ukraine could put the announced counter-offensive into action. This could either force Putin to the negotiating table and force him to compromise. Or Ukraine would succeed in destroying Russian forces enough for Ukraine and the West to freeze the war without Putin being able to do anything about it.

It is obvious, say the researchers, that as long as Putin remains rigid in his war goals, only option 3 is possible for Ukraine. According to the experts, the Russian president could only let go of his fantasies of victory if the Russian despot finally realized that the costs of a war were too high for him.

Zelenskyj: Please support our soldiers

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has called on his fellow citizens to do more to support their country’s soldiers in the war against the Russian aggressor. While battles are sometimes fought far away at the front, the war and its actors in the rear should not be lost from constant awareness. “The situation at the front is always the focus of our attention,” he said on Sunday in his video speech every evening.

“It is wrong and unfair when our soldiers, who come back from the front, have the feeling that the war is already over for many in the rear,” Zelenskyy said. What is meant above all are those who live far away from the combat zones and are “mentally far away from the trenches”. Ukraine has been fighting off an invasion by neighboring Russia since February last year.

“Today, like a year ago, one cannot mentally distance oneself from the war, even if, thanks to our soldiers, the actual battles are geographically far away for many people,” said Zelenskyy. “Dear Ukrainians, please support our soldiers whenever you can.” Soldiers returning from combat needed all possible support from the population.

Kiev: Series of Russian attacks repelled

According to their own account, the Ukrainian troops repelled around 50 attacks by Russian units on various front sections in the east of the country on Sunday. According to the General Staff in Kiev, the main focus of the attacks was around the towns of Limansk, Bakhmut, Avdiivka and Marijinsk. The Russian units suffered heavy losses again. The information could not be independently verified.

The Russian military has been trying for weeks to break through the largely rigid front lines in eastern Ukraine.

Municipal services leave the destroyed place of Avdiivka

On orders from the Ukrainian army, employees of all municipal services have been forced to leave the small town of Avdiivka in the east of the country, which was destroyed by Russian forces. “Unfortunately, Avdiivka is increasingly turning into a site of post-apocalyptic films,” military chief Vitaly Barabash was quoted as saying by Ukraine’s Unian agency on Sunday. Due to the constant attacks, the city had become a lunar landscape.

Therefore, it was decided to evacuate the municipal services employees who had been maintaining the viability of the city until now. “I strongly recommend leaving the city because Russian rockets and shells spare no one,” Barabash said.

Avdiivka had around 32,000 inhabitants before the war. The small town is just a few kilometers north of the Russian-controlled city of Donetsk. Avdiivka has been the focus of heavy Russian attacks for several days. After the unsuccessful attacks near Bakhmut, the Russian military have now shifted their focus of attack to Avdiivka, according to the Ukrainian account.

Russia: Ukrainian drone explodes in village

According to Russian information, a drone allegedly launched from Ukraine fell and detonated on Sunday almost 200 kilometers south of the capital Moscow. The state news agency Tass reported that three people were injured in the explosion in the village of Kireyevsk near Tula. Significant damage was done to several buildings. This information could not be independently verified.

According to Russian investigators, the drone is a Tu-141 “Strisch” (“Storage Swallow”). The drone, developed in the 1970s, was originally used for reconnaissance, but is said to have been converted into a so-called kamikaze drone by the Ukrainian armed forces.

What does the day bring?

With the launch of a new platform on Monday, the federal government wants to strengthen its commitment to the reconstruction of Ukraine. State and private organizations and initiatives should be better networked. The website www.ukraine-wiederaufbauen.de belongs to the platform.