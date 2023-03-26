With this trick, the toilet is sparkling clean

Trick with home remedies Brilliant white: With this cleaning aid, the toilet will be sparkling clean t-online, Ann-Kathrin Landzettel Updated on 03/26/2023 – 2:48 p.mReading time: 4 min. Unusual, but efficient: With a cleaning aid, your toilet will be radiantly white in no time at all. (Quelle: Bitprojects)

Shortly after cleaning, the toilet is dirty again. Limescale, urine scale and dirt are difficult to remove with commercially available toilet cleaners. The solution is very simple.

The most important things at a glance

You don’t have to buy expensive cleaning products to get a shiny, white and smelling good toilet. Home remedies, which you certainly have at home, also remove urine scale, limescale and other deposits – without you having to scrub too much. In the test by the editors of t-online, one home remedy was particularly convincing.

Test winner: This home remedy cleans the toilet best

The best home remedy in the test: washing powder. It makes the toilet sparkling clean. And that without much effort.

But what makes the white powder so effective for the toilet? Detergents are made up of different ingredients. Surfactants are the most important component because they cause dirt to be removed, explains the Hamburg Consumer Center (VZHH). With the help of surfactants, grease and dirt particles are successfully removed.

So-called water softeners bind the lime in the water and ensure that deposits dissolve more easily. In addition, the softeners also support the cleaning effect of the surfactants. Because the more calcareous the water is, the more its cleaning effect is reduced, according to the VZHH.

The loo turns bright white: that’s why

Bleach is added to many detergents, mostly heavy-duty detergents, so that the laundry does not get a gray haze and wine, fruit and coffee stains can be washed out: it dissolves in water and releases oxygen, which destroys the dyes due to its oxidizing effect VZHH reports. Bleach is also antibacterial. And that also benefits the toilet.

Detergent powder: That’s why it removes urine scale

The enzymes in the detergent ensure that proteins, fat and starch dissolve. When washing, they are used to remove, for example, chocolate, grass and blood stains. Since our urine also contains end products of our protein metabolism, the enzymes help, among other things, to dissolve the urine stone. Optical brighteners, which are added to the powder, help against the unsightly yellow tinge on the laundry and in the toilet. These make white appear even brighter.

Another advantage is that the powder beads do not dissolve as quickly in cold water. This gives you an additional peeling effect when you gently scrub the surface with the toilet brush. And after cleaning, thanks to the fragrances used, the bathroom smells pleasantly fresh and not as chemically and obtrusively as other cleaning agents.

The right dosage

However, you should not overdo it, because washing powder forms a lye when combined with water. This cleaning alternative is not entirely environmentally friendly either. It is therefore important to use as little as possible. And the consumer center of North Rhine-Westphalia also advises only using the lye very diluted so that plastic pipes are not attacked. For this reason, additional cold water would flow into the drum in washing machines after the main wash, before the machine discharges the washing mixture into the drain. It is therefore not advisable to leave the washing powder on overnight.

Detergent powder: An all-rounder in the household

But detergent is not only a good helper for the toilet. Even yellowed joints or light-colored plastic garden furniture become radiantly white again. Fridges and freezers can also be cleaned quickly and thoroughly with a mild detergent solution. This also applies to stains on carpets and sofas.

Better wear gloves

To ensure that the materials are not damaged by the lye, it is advisable to test it on a small, inconspicuous area first. It is also better to wear gloves when doing this work so that the skin is not unnecessarily strained and dried out.

Cleaning the toilet: what is the use of vinegar and baking soda?