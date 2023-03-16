With three measures, Germany avoids the next China trap

“Bulk instead of mess”: Germany is avoiding the next China trap with three measures

E-Mail

Split

More

Twitter



Press

Feedback

Report an error Spotted an Error? Please mark the relevant words in the text. Report the error to the editors with just two clicks. There is no genetic engineering in the plant But no worry:

Genetically modified



are the

Thursday, 03/16/2023, 10:04

Solar energy is experiencing a worldwide boom. Only Europe is hesitating to rebuild its solar industry. High time to finally start the engine for green factories and future-proof jobs – with these three measures.

The boom in solar energy is exceeding all expectations worldwide. China alone installed a gigantic 87 gigawatts of capacity last year. For comparison: Germany has just 60 gigawatts of solar generation capacity – in total. However, China is not only the largest installer, but also the largest manufacturer. That was different once. A good ten years ago, Germany was a respected world market leader. Then China came on the scene and we abandoned our solar industry. Tens of thousands of jobs were lost. In Germany we would rather save Karstadt five times than the solar industry once.

About the author Mario Kohke, who describes himself as an “insecure overachiever”, was born in East Germany in 1984. In 2008, directly after his WHU studies, he founded the start-up buyer portal – today Aroundhome – and thus went from student to CEO. In 2017, the Berlin green tech company Enpal was founded.

Germany avoids the China trap with three measures While Germany was building Nord Stream 2, China was building one solar factory after the next. Today, eight of the ten largest manufacturers are from China. European solar installers are therefore dependent on a reliable supply chain from China. We at Enpal also maintain very reliable and trusting relationships with our partners. With our own location in Shenzhen, we buy directly from the largest manufacturers in the world. “Germany and Europe have to be big, not messy” The energy transition holds enormous potential for added value and jobs. Europe should participate in this gigantic future market. The USA is showing the way: The Inflation Reduction Act guarantees state start-up financing for the domestic solar industry. If we don’t want to be left behind in the race for the key industry of the future, Germany and Europe have to start big now instead of making a mess.

FOCUS online Earth – our new climate brand Climate change is THE task of the century. In order to play an active role in shaping it and to preserve the basis of life on our planet for future generations, we founded FOCUS online Earth. Read more about the new climate brand here. All FOCUS online Earth articles can be found here.