With three measures, Germany avoids the next China trap

“Bulk instead of mess”: Germany is avoiding the next China trap with three measures
Thursday, 03/16/2023, 10:04
Solar energy is experiencing a worldwide boom. Only Europe is hesitating to rebuild its solar industry. High time to finally start the engine for green factories and future-proof jobs – with these three measures.
The boom in solar energy is exceeding all expectations worldwide. China alone installed a gigantic 87 gigawatts of capacity last year. For comparison: Germany has just 60 gigawatts of solar generation capacity – in total. However, China is not only the largest installer, but also the largest manufacturer. That was different once. A good ten years ago, Germany was a respected world market leader. Then China came on the scene and we abandoned our solar industry. Tens of thousands of jobs were lost. In Germany we would rather save Karstadt five times than the solar industry once.
Germany avoids the China trap with three measures
While Germany was building Nord Stream 2, China was building one solar factory after the next. Today, eight of the ten largest manufacturers are from China. European solar installers are therefore dependent on a reliable supply chain from China. We at Enpal also maintain very reliable and trusting relationships with our partners. With our own location in Shenzhen, we buy directly from the largest manufacturers in the world.
“Germany and Europe have to be big, not messy”
The energy transition holds enormous potential for added value and jobs. Europe should participate in this gigantic future market. The USA is showing the way: The Inflation Reduction Act guarantees state start-up financing for the domestic solar industry. If we don’t want to be left behind in the race for the key industry of the future, Germany and Europe have to start big now instead of making a mess.
The European solar industry is in the starting blocks. 26 leading companies have drawn up a proposal on how politics can strengthen the solar industry. Enpal was intensively involved here and played a leading role in coordinating the development of the proposal. We are willing to invest significantly in the reconstruction of a solar industry and shoulder our share for the success of a domestic solar industry across the entire value chain. In view of the global competition, however, the state must also contribute to the renaissance of the solar industry.
- Manufacturing companies need investment and operating cost grants (OPEX/CAPEX funding) for a limited period of time. As soon as scaling effects come into play, state funding can be phased out.
- Research and development are crucial in order to be globally competitive in the long term. The state must therefore invest here. Funding should also be linked to a “TopRunner” program based on the Chinese model. The companies only receive grants if they meet certain criteria, such as low production costs, high efficiency and environmental compatibility.
- The design of the measures is central. No amount of money is of any use if it cannot be claimed due to impractical application and approval procedures. If an LNG terminal only needs ten months, then this “Germany speed” (Olaf Scholz) must also apply to solar factories. If there is will and money, it should not fail because of bureaucracy.
As a continent, we have already slept through the last ten years. Now we should not also lose valuable time through unnecessarily lengthy and bureaucratic allocation procedures.