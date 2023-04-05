Witherspoon and Brady representatives deny romance

Mexico City.- After Reese Witherspoon filed for divorce from Jim Toth, international media reported that one of the possible causes was because she was dating Tom Brady, but now their representatives have come out to deny the alleged romance.

Her agents told Page Six that the actress and the former NFL player have no sentimental relationship and that they don’t even know each other in person, that they don’t know where this rumor came from.

A text on social networks sparked the rumors, as they claimed that a famous actress had just filed for divorce because she is dating an NFL star.

“A high-profile actress who recently announced her divorce is seeing a star NFL athlete who also recently divorced,” wrote the DeuxMoi account, which focuses on celebrity information.

The Legally Blonde actress formally filed for divorce from talent agent Jim Toth, whom she married in 2011. The two had made their separation public in late March.

Tom Brady split last year from supermodel Gisele Bündchen, whom he had been with since late 2006.