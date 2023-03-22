Without any promotion, “Le Roi des ombres” by Kaaris is a great success on Netflix

The film imagined by the rapper, available since last Friday on the streaming platform, has met with great success.

Available since last Friday on Netflix, The Shadow King by rapper Kaaris is a hit, winning the fourth position of the most viewed non-English content this week, according to figures from the streaming platform. In France, the film is at the top of the ranking of the most viewed films.

In five days, this thriller imagined by the rapper from Sevran has accumulated 8,630,000 hours viewed, or 5.8 million complete viewings, according to the Netflix & Figures newsletter. The Shadow King got off to a better start than BigBug et Athenatwo French productions having benefited from a major marketing campaign last year, unlike the shadow king.

Directed by Marc Fouchard, The Shadow King is inspired by an ancestral Malian legend. This family drama follows Adama, a young blind man played by Alassane Diong (seen in Skirmishers), and his half-brother Ibrahim, drug trafficker and charismatic figure of the city (Kaaris).

polar star

After the sudden death of their father, Adama and Ibrahim engage in a fratricidal duel against a backdrop of witchcraft. As Ibrahim descends into violence and chaos, Adama joins forces with his brother’s worst enemy to try to protect his mother and his best friend…

Kaaris has multiplied appearances in films for several years. After a cameo in comedy Fast Life of Thomas Ngijolhe played an important role in Robbers et Lukas by Julien Leclercq. He also starred in another successful Netflix thriller, Bronx by Olivier Marchal.