Without eggs or milk: the recipe for the easiest and richest cake that you will always want to make

If there is something that everyone shows on social networks, it is the preparation of both healthy and high-calorie recipes, and this was enhanced by the pandemic. That is why here we will leave you a super easy recipe, it is a cake no egg.

Eggless recipe.

This preparation is unique in that it does not contain eggs or milk, ingredients that most people use in their recipes. The first thing you are going to separate is: 300 grams of self-rising flour, 300 ml of water, 70 ml of sunflower oil, 200 grams of sugar, zest of 1 lemon and powdered sugar to taste, this will be used to decorate it.

Sweet cake that you have to try it.

When preparing this easy and practical recipe of this cake, take into account the following steps: first of all, preheat the oven to about 180°C and then place the sugar and water in a bowl, beat a lot until the sugar dissolves well in the water. Once it is well dissolved, add the oil and continue beating for a few more minutes, consecutively, putting it aside. Next, put the flour in another bowl, make a hole and gradually add all the liquid from the previous bowl. Achieve a fairly liquid paste. Subsequently, take the mixture to the mold: oil well all over the surface and sides.

Take note because you will not regret it.

Finally, bake it for 50 minutes, when half an hour passes, wrap it with baking paper. This will help it not be so dry and cook well insidewe recommend that you check from time to time how your cake. You can do it by inserting a knife, if it comes out dry, your dessert will be ready, you take it out of the oven and let it rest for half an hour. Finally, you are going to add powdered sugar and enjoy.