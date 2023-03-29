Without Guillermo Ochoa, how viable is a generational change in the Mexican National Team?

To boo or not to boo? Hence the question about the Mexican National Team, especially Guillermo Ochoa, who in the last game of ‘Tri’, had a concert of wind sounds directed at him.

He deserves the booing or not, because to be honest, Paco Memo has made rude mistakes, but also incredible saves… a lot can be said about whether he earned them or not.

The public (from Azteca, social networks and TV) calls for a generational change in the Mexico arcpeeeeeeeeeeeero, is he like to give that metamorphosis or is Carlos Acevedo the solution?

Guillermo Ochoa continues to be the starter in the goal of the Mexican National Team – Photo: Agencia Mexsport

What about the goalkeepers in the Mexican National Team?

Guillermo Ochoa has been for a long time as the head of Mexico in grinders, high-ranking tournaments and even the Olympic Gamesbut things do not seem to change in the following meetings.

Outside of South Africa 2010, where Vasco Aguirre completely brushed him off the World CupOchoa has monopolized the goal of the Mexican National Team since Oswaldo Sánchez retired.

Is Ochoa the only goalkeeper in Mexico or is it time for Carlos Acevedo? For a long time, Francois-Meme He was the goalkeeper with the best level under the three sticksleaving aside if he is the first archer to go to Europe.

Its competition has been steadily decreasing and of course, although he is not to blame for thiswhoever is the face of the goal in many of the ‘Tri’ failures, takes its toll on him.

Ochoa, one of the most criticized in the Mexican National Team – Photo: Getty Images

And the other Mexican goalkeepers?

Taking into account that the goalkeeper’s career is a little longer, Guillermo Ochoa can dream of playing a sixth World Cup in Mexico-Canada-United States 2026.

At the moment remains one of the best goalkeepers in Serie Ayes, thrashed because his team is not one of the best, but shining with his saves week after week.

And the real problem of Mexican soccer and the production of competition for Guillermo Ochoa is the same as always, the lack of opportunities in the first division.

The foreignersallowed by the leaders of Mexican soccer, arrived in clusters in recent years for the forward, the midfield and even the goal.

With this, very young goalkeepers have to stay in the lower categories or go to the Expansion Leaguewhere they do not have the opportunity to reach the first division, because it also occurred to them to eliminate promotion and relegation.

The bench of the first division teams and the position of third goalkeeper, is the place that most of the soccer players in training in our country aspire to, cases like that of Carlos Acevedo are counted and successful.

Carlos Acevedo, Ochoa’s successor in Mexico – Photo: Getty Images

Substitute goalkeepers and third goalkeeper in Liga MX teams

Foreign goalkeepers abound in Liga MX and although some are of a very good level, there are others that leave much to be desired in their performancebut since there is no descent, well, there is not so much anger.

In addition, by telling them that there are teams from the Liga MX, that nor registered to a third goalkeeper have, I mean, They throw it with two archers and the young people are fine, thanks.

And with these data, it is more than clear that the position in the Mexican National Team continues to belong to Memo Ochoa, but that is not the alarming thing, but the competition is practically nil.

To continue with the hard data, we are going with a table on the age of the starting goalkeepers in the current Clausura 2023.

Goalie Equipment Nationality Age Stephen Andrada striped Argentinian 32 years Rodolfo Cota León Mexican 35 years Luis Malagon America Mexican 26 years Tiago Volpi Toluca Brazilian 32 years Oscar Ustari Pachuca Argentinian 36 years Nahuel Guzman tigers Argentinian 37 years Miguel Jimenez Chivas Mexican 33 years Jesus Crown Blue Cross Mexican 42 years Carlos Acevedo Santos Mexican 26 years Alfredo Talavera brave Mexican 40 years Antony Silva Puebla Paraguayan 39 years Camilo Vargas Atlas Colombian 34 years Hugo Gonzalez Necaxa Mexican 32 years antonio rodriguez Only Mexican 30 years Marcelo Barovero saint Louis Argentinian 39 years Sebastian Sosa Pumas Uruguayan 36 years Gil Alcala Gallos Mexican 30 years Nicholas Vikonis Mazatlan Uruguayan 38 years Ordered according to the positions in Liga MX

These numbers are striking, because only two goalkeepers are under 30 years old, the rest are over that number and only one of them surpasses it.

But it is not only a matter of there being two goalkeepers under 30 years of age, because they are both 26, both Carlos Acevedo as Luis Malagón and they are not so young anymore.

Luis Malagón, America’s starting goalkeeper – Photo: Getty Images

Crisis in the goal of Liga MX and therefore in the Mexican National Team

Unfortunately in our Liga MX, it seems that what matters least is the development of young talent in all positions, but specifically in the goal, it is practically forgotten.

The minimum age of the substitute goalkeeper in the 18 Liga MX teams is 23 years and corresponds to José Rangel de Chivas. The average age to be a substitute in our soccer is 28.4 years.

There are even goalkeepers who, due to the null opportunities in their youth and the bench they ate in their career, They get to have their first professional game in goal, beyond the age of 25, even more.

Toño Rodríguez, a project that did not come to fruition – Photo: Agencia Mexsport

Now, Mexico has fights to get Guillermo Ochoa’s successor, of course it does. The youngest and most promising are no longer kids, although they do have a long career ahead of them.thanks to the benevolence of the position.

Of the few young goalkeepers in the Liga MX, that is, less than 26 and who may one day aspire to reach the Mexican National Team, we found only a few and they will have to fight a lot for the positionBecause there is a foreigner of weight before them or another Mexican goalkeeper.

Goalie Equipment Age Minutes in first division Cesar Ramos striped 22 Without debuting in Liga MX Carlos Moreno Pachuca 25 589 minutes Jose Eulogio Pachuca 19 Without debuting in Liga MX Jose Rangel Chivas 23 Without debuting in Liga MX sebastian jury Blue Cross 25 5,850 minutes Hector Holguin Santos 21 Without debuting in Liga MX Juan Gomez Puebla 21 Without debuting in Liga MX Anthony Sanchez Atlas 23 Without debuting in Liga MX David Ochoa saint Louis 22 Without debuting in Liga MX andres sanchez saint Louis 25 360 minutes Carlos Higuera Gallos 22 Without debuting in Liga MX Alejandro Arana Gallos 25 Without debuting in Liga MX Ricardo Rodriguez Mazatlan 22 Without debuting in Liga MX Ricardo Gutierrez Mazatlan 25 990 minutes Data taken from the Liga MX

And if we add to all this that some prospects who looked like the new great goalkeeper got lost along the way, things are not looking good for Mexico.

Alfonso Blanco, Sebastián Jurado, Manuel Lajud, Jonathan Orozco and Raúl Gudiño are some of those who painted for stars in the goal of the Mexican National Teambut nelson, nothing more nothing happened with them.

Sebastián Jurado, the goalkeeper who could have been and was not – Photo: Mexsport Agency

How do we interpret this?

Simple, that after Acevedo and perhaps Luis Malagón, There is no generation of goalkeepers that can shape the generational change in the Mexican National Team thinking, above all, after the 2026 World Cup.

It is a serious problem, because The truth is that we are going like crabs in the World Cups and if there is a lack of weight players on the field, definitely also in the goal of Mexico.

How can the issue be resolved? The truth is that it is too complex, because It would be a change in every way in Liga MX, which will not happen because economic interests come first.

So, with boos or not, we will have Memo Ochoa in the goal of the Mexican National Team and until he says no more. and eye, that without a name and a man to take that place, we will have a broncón for the 2026 World Cup… What God catches us confessed!

Mexico hosts the 2026 World Cup together with the United States and Canada – Photo: Getty Images

