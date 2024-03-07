Woman and her nine-year-old daughter injured after being run over in Miami

Miami police investigate a traffic accident occurred this Wednesday, in which a woman and her nine-year-old daughter were injured after being run over by a van from a medical center in the city.

He traffic incident occurred at the intersection of Northeast Second Avenue and 54th Street and involved a vehicle Palm Medical Centers.

According to police, the van climbed over the curb and hit the victims, who were standing on the sidewalk, and crashed into a crosswalk sign, the television channel reported Local 10.

Authorities reported that the driver said she did not realize that a car had stopped right in front of her and that she turned right to try to avoid the collision.

Liudmari Núñez, a witness to the events who was in a nearby bakery, heard the mother scream in pain as she was loaded onto a fire truck and saw the girl bleeding from what appeared to be an open wound on her head.

Miami firefighters transported both victims to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center and are expected to be okay.

The driver of the truck will face a citation for negligent driving, said police, who also reviewed surveillance video from a nearby Walgreens pharmacy to determine whether criminal charges will be filed.

A spokesperson for Palm Medical Centers told the channel this Wednesday Local 10 News: “Our thoughts and wishes for a full and speedy recovery are with those who have been transported for treatment. Our Palm doctors and health professionals help people every day live better, so this is especially difficult “We reserve any comment until we better understand the circumstances of the accident. We will cooperate fully with all authorities.”

